January 17, 2022
- For 2021 the container manufacturer Singamas plans a
record shareholder profit
- It will be at least 180 million dollars
- Chinese container manufacturer Singamas plans to archive
the 2021 annual financial year with a record shareholder profit of
at least $180 million compared to $4.6 million
in the previous year. Spreading today the profit alert,
Singamas explained that the increase in profit was
mainly generated by the increase in demand for containers and
the increase in the average selling price of cargo containers
buckets as a result of supply chain disruptions
occurred worldwide. In addition, Singamas announced that
have recorded in 2021 a significant increase in the volume of
sales and an acceleration in the growth of container demand
customized, in particular those intended for the
renewable energies and environmental protection.
- Singamas also specified that about $26 million
of the 2021 profit will derive from the repayment of debts due from the
its parent company Pacific International Lines (GDP) in Singapore.
