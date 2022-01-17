



January 17, 2022

It will be at least 180 million dollars

Chinese container manufacturer Singamas plans to archive the 2021 annual financial year with a record shareholder profit of at least $180 million compared to $4.6 million in the previous year. Spreading today the profit alert, Singamas explained that the increase in profit was mainly generated by the increase in demand for containers and the increase in the average selling price of cargo containers buckets as a result of supply chain disruptions occurred worldwide. In addition, Singamas announced that have recorded in 2021 a significant increase in the volume of sales and an acceleration in the growth of container demand customized, in particular those intended for the renewable energies and environmental protection.

Singamas also specified that about $26 million of the 2021 profit will derive from the repayment of debts due from the its parent company Pacific International Lines (GDP) in Singapore.







