



January 17, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In Gioia Tauro, the AdSP initiates a discussion to ensure greater flexibility of port work

In the second half of 2021, container traffic in the Calabrian port of call has increased by +6.4%

The port of Gioia Tauro closed 2021 with a traffic total containers equal to 3,146,533 teu, with a decrease by -1.5% on the previous year, a decrease that was contained by the increase of +6.4% of the traffic enlivened in the only first half of 2021 which almost filled the drop of -9.3% marked in the first part of the year.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of a meeting with representatives of the port companies, the president of the System Authority Port of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, Andrea Agostinelli, represented the primary need to prepare the tools legal so that it can ensure the complete functioning of the airport, in particular responding to the needs of productivity of the Calabrian port through a greater organizational flexibility of port work, which - has specified - could also be extended with subsequent agreements supplementary also to workers registered in the list of Joy Tauro Port Agency, the port work administration agency temporary. In this regard, Agostinelli said he was willing to start a path that can lead to a negotiation that provides, on the one hand, for flexibility in work and, on the other, the recognition of rewards to workers.

In addition, Agostinelli has announced the will to convene a meeting with representatives of trade unions present in port, to be fixed before the end of the month, with the purpose of starting a path, open to all parties, so that exhaustive answers can be found both to the need for organizational flexibility both to the reward system to be guaranteed to workers.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail