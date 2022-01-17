|
|
|
|
January 17, 2022
|
|
- In Gioia Tauro, the AdSP initiates a discussion to ensure
greater flexibility of port work
-
- In the second half of 2021, container traffic
in the Calabrian port of call has increased by +6.4%
-
- The port of Gioia Tauro closed 2021 with a traffic
total containers equal to 3,146,533 teu, with a decrease
by -1.5% on the previous year, a decrease that was
contained by the increase of +6.4% of the traffic enlivened in the only
first half of 2021 which almost filled the drop of -9.3%
marked in the first part of the year.
-
- Meanwhile, on the occasion of a meeting with representatives of the
port companies, the president of the System Authority
Port of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, Andrea Agostinelli,
represented the primary need to prepare the tools
legal so that it can ensure the complete functioning
of the airport, in particular responding to the needs of
productivity of the Calabrian port through a greater
organizational flexibility of port work, which - has
specified - could also be extended with subsequent agreements
supplementary also to workers registered in the list of Joy
Tauro Port Agency, the port work administration agency
temporary. In this regard, Agostinelli said he was willing
to start a path that can lead to a negotiation that
provides, on the one hand, for flexibility in work and,
on the other, the recognition of rewards to workers.
-
- In addition, Agostinelli has announced the will to convene
a meeting with representatives of trade unions
present in port, to be fixed before the end of the month, with the
purpose of starting a path, open to all parties, so that
exhaustive answers can be found both to the need for
organizational flexibility both to the reward system
to be guaranteed to workers.
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail