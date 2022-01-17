



January 17, 2022

Provision is made for the exchange of information and data

The Association of Shipowners and Maritime Operators International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has signed a collaboration agreement with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to support the decarbonization of shipping and the use of renewable technologies in the maritime transport sector. The agreement provides that the two organizations regularly exchange information of interest for the maritime industry on energy supply and demand and also exchange data on possible future fuels for the shipping, such as green hydrogen and ammonia. Especially the agreement focuses on the need to ensure a just energy transition for the economies of developing nations development.

"Our new strategic partnership with IRENA - explained the Secretary General of the ICS, Guy Platten - constitutes an essential springboard to ensure that the transport of ecological fuels be itself made "green". It is it is essential that the maritime sector continues to approach the producers and consumers in order to facilitate the transition towards zero-emission fuels and is a basic part of the solution, and not an obstacle, to the transition to zero emissions'. 'The transition to alternative fuels such as hydrogen, ammonia, biofuels and electrification from renewable sources - has added Platten - could reduce by 80% the emissions of the shipping by 2050, as shown by IRENA. The agreement of partnership will also see consultation between the two bodies in order to combine opportunities for strengthening capacity and avoid duplication of resources'.







