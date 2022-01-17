|
January 17, 2022
- ICS-IRENA agreement to collaborate on decarbonisation
shipping
- Provision is made for the exchange of information and data
- The Association of Shipowners and Maritime Operators International
Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has signed a collaboration agreement
with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to support the
decarbonization of shipping and the use of renewable technologies
in the maritime transport sector. The agreement provides that the two
organizations regularly exchange information of interest
for the maritime industry on energy supply and demand and
also exchange data on possible future fuels for the
shipping, such as green hydrogen and ammonia. Especially
the agreement focuses on the need to ensure
a just energy transition for the economies of developing nations
development.
- "Our new strategic partnership with IRENA -
explained the Secretary General of the ICS, Guy Platten - constitutes
an essential springboard to ensure that the transport of
ecological fuels be itself made "green". It is
it is essential that the maritime sector continues to approach the
producers and consumers in order to facilitate the transition
towards zero-emission fuels and is a basic part
of the solution, and not an obstacle, to the transition to
zero emissions'. 'The transition to
alternative fuels such as hydrogen, ammonia,
biofuels and electrification from renewable sources - has
added Platten - could reduce by 80% the emissions of the
shipping by 2050, as shown by IRENA. The agreement of
partnership will also see consultation between the two bodies
in order to combine opportunities for strengthening
capacity and avoid duplication of resources'.
