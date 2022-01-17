|
January 17, 2022
- In the fourth quarter of 2021, containerized traffic in the
Port of Antwerp decreased by -8.5%
-
- Recorded the new overall traffic record of the
goods for the period
-
- If 2021 ended very positively for the port
of Antwerp which recorded its own new historical record of
annual traffic of goods having enlivened 239.7 million
tons of cargoes, with an increase of +3.8% on 2020 and with
increase of 1.6 million tons compared to the previous record
established in 2019, however in the latter part of the year it is
an accentuation of the downward trend of the
containerized traffic, which is the core business of the
Belgian port of call, despite the port in the last quarter of 2021
achieved its new total traffic record
quarterly for this period.
-
- In the October-December quarter of 2021, in fact, the volume
total goods amounted to 60.6 million
tons, with a slight increase of +1.1% on the same period
of the previous year when the previous one had been totaled
record for the fourth quarter of the year. Growth is
has been mitigated by the significant drop in container traffic that
is attested to 33.1 million tons (- 8.5%), volume that
it was made with an even handling of containers
to 2.9 million teu (-8.2%). All other types are on the rise
commodities starting from other miscellaneous goods, with rolling stock that
were pairs to 1,4 million tons (+3.2%) and the goods
conventional to 3.2 million tons (+109.0%). Progression
also of liquid bulk with 19,1 million tons (+5.9%) and
of the dry ones with 3.8 million tons (+33.7%).
-
- Also in the whole of 2021 containerized traffic is
result down having been equal to 138.4 million
tons with a container handling of 12.0 million
of teu, with contractions of -0.5% and -0.1% respectively on the year
previous. On the other hand, the increase in rolling stock is significant with 5.3
million tons (+13.9%) as well as that of goods
conventional with 11.5 million tons (+73.6%). Bulk
liquid are piled to 71,2 million tons (+3.1%) and the
solid bulk at 13.3 million tons (+15.1%). Last year
car traffic through the Belgian airport was
of 972 thousand cars, with a recovery of +7.7% on 2020 when it was
a decrease of -26.0% on the previous year was recorded.
-
- "Despite the good performance - he commented
the MANAGING DIRECTOR of Port of Antwerp, Jacques
Vendermeiren - 2021 was not an easy year for the
our port. In just one year, thanks to resilience and
quality of our port community recognized in
all over the world, we are back to the pre-Covid-19 year of 2019.
However, important areas of concern continue to persist:
in the short term, the availability of labour in the framework
the current difficult sanitation situation; in the long run
Term, the question of pollution by nitrogen oxides, the
achievement of the absolutely necessary additional capacity
containerized and the energy transition will be great
Challenges. For this - underlined Vendermeiren referring to the
very recent green light for the merger with the port of Zeebrugge
(
of 10
January 2022) - the historic merger agreement with the port of
Zeebrugge is visionary: together we are stronger for
to face the challenges of the future".