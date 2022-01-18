|
January 18, 2022
- For spot freight CMA CGM will talk to customers only for
via digital
-
- Progressive extension to all maritime lines of the
SpotOn platform
-
- Last September CMA CGM announced the decision to
freeze until next February the value of freight
maritime spots
(
of 10
September 2021). A market that the company French intends to
now rely entirely on IT tools. Today, in fact,
the company has announced that, with regard to spot freight, it plans to
entrust relations with customers exclusively to a procedure
digital thanks to the new SpotOn platform, developed in
collaboration with the start-up French Pricemoov, which allows
shippers to instantly get the spot freight for the
their shipping at a guaranteed rate for 24 hours and with space of
priority load assigned on board the container ship after the
reservation.
-
- The service has already been activated since last
July for customers of CMA CGM and CNC, the group company
French specialized in the intra-Asian market, and for services
maritime on the routes between Asia and Europe, Asia and the Mediterranean, Asia
and east coast of South America, Asia and West Africa,
Indian subcontinent and Europe and on intra-Asian routes. Within
the first half of this year the service will be extended to
all other shipping lines and all other brands
commercial group.
