



January 18, 2022

Progressive extension to all maritime lines of the SpotOn platform

Last September CMA CGM announced the decision to freeze until next February the value of freight maritime spots ( of 10 September 2021). A market that the company French intends to now rely entirely on IT tools. Today, in fact, the company has announced that, with regard to spot freight, it plans to entrust relations with customers exclusively to a procedure digital thanks to the new SpotOn platform, developed in collaboration with the start-up French Pricemoov, which allows shippers to instantly get the spot freight for the their shipping at a guaranteed rate for 24 hours and with space of priority load assigned on board the container ship after the reservation.

The service has already been activated since last July for customers of CMA CGM and CNC, the group company French specialized in the intra-Asian market, and for services maritime on the routes between Asia and Europe, Asia and the Mediterranean, Asia and east coast of South America, Asia and West Africa, Indian subcontinent and Europe and on intra-Asian routes. Within the first half of this year the service will be extended to all other shipping lines and all other brands commercial group.







