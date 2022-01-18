



January 18, 2022

The Japanese company orders the construction of four LNG carriers

Japanese shipping companies NYK and Norwegian Knutsen Group will establish the joint venture Knutsen KYK Carbon Carriers (KNCC) specialized in maritime transport and storage of liquid carbon dioxide, an activity that will be carried out with the use of PCO® technology developed by Knutsen allowing the transport of liquefied CO2 at temperature environment. Highlighting that the Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), i.e. the techniques and technologies for reduction CO2 emissions through capture, use and storage of carbon dioxide, represents a necessity and a reality to move towards a zero society carbon emissions, NYK and Knutsen explained that in this context maritime carriers carrying carbon dioxide liquid play an essential role in transporting it where it can be stored or used. A market that NYK and Knutsen believe it will grow quickly and in a short time.

Meanwhile, NYK has announced that it has ordered the construction of four ships for liquefied natural gas, including two at the shipyard Japanese naval Nihon Shipyard and one each at the shipyard Japanese Namura Shipbuilding Co. and Chinese Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. The ships will be taken over between fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2025, ending years in March.







