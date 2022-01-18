|
|
|
|
January 18, 2022
|
|
- JOINT venture of NYK and Knutsen for the maritime transport of
liquid carbon dioxide
-
- The Japanese company orders the construction of four
LNG carriers
-
- Japanese shipping companies NYK and Norwegian Knutsen
Group will establish the joint venture Knutsen KYK Carbon
Carriers (KNCC) specialized in maritime transport and
storage of liquid carbon dioxide, an activity that will be
carried out with the use of PCO® technology developed by
Knutsen allowing the transport of liquefied CO2 at temperature
environment. Highlighting that the Carbon capture, utilization and
storage (CCUS), i.e. the techniques and technologies for reduction
CO2 emissions through capture, use and
storage of carbon dioxide, represents a necessity
and a reality to move towards a zero society
carbon emissions, NYK and Knutsen explained that in this
context maritime carriers carrying carbon dioxide
liquid play an essential role in transporting it where it can
be stored or used. A market that NYK and Knutsen believe
it will grow quickly and in a short time.
-
- Meanwhile, NYK has announced that it has ordered the construction of
four ships for liquefied natural gas, including two at the shipyard
Japanese naval Nihon Shipyard and one each at the shipyard
Japanese Namura Shipbuilding Co. and Chinese Shanghai
Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. The ships will be taken over between
fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2025, ending years
in March.
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail