ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

19 January 2022 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 06:14 GMT+1



January 18, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
ZIM will rent three new container carriers for eight years from 7.000 teu

They will be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and sockets to be delivered in the first half of 2024

The Israeli shipping company ZIM has announced that it has agreed the rental for the duration of eight years of three new dual-fuel container ship with a capacity of 7,000 teu powered by liquefied natural gas for a value investment total of about 400 million dollars. The ships will be built by South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and will be taken over during the first half of 2024.



PSA Genova Pra LineaMessina


Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail