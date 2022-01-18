



January 18, 2022

ZIM will rent three new container carriers for eight years from 7.000 teu

They will be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and sockets to be delivered in the first half of 2024

The Israeli shipping company ZIM has announced that it has agreed the rental for the duration of eight years of three new dual-fuel container ship with a capacity of 7,000 teu powered by liquefied natural gas for a value investment total of about 400 million dollars. The ships will be built by South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and will be taken over during the first half of 2024.









