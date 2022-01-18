ZIM will rent three new container carriers for eight years
from 7.000 teu
They will be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and sockets
to be delivered in the first half of 2024
The Israeli shipping company ZIM has announced that it has
agreed the rental for the duration of eight years of three new
dual-fuel container ship with a capacity of 7,000 teu
powered by liquefied natural gas for a value investment
total of about 400 million dollars. The ships will be
built by South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy
Industries and will be taken over during the first half
of 2024.