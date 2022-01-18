



January 18, 2022

Original news South Korean antitrust fine of $81 million to $23 million containerized shipping companies

The accusation is that he agreed on the value of the freight rates for a period of 15 years

South Korea Fair Trade Antitrust Authority Commission (KFTC) imposed a fine of 96.2 billion won (81 million dollars) to 23 containerized shipping companies domestic and foreign for agreeing on transport rates relating to routes between South Korea and Southeast Asia. The decision to impose the penalty was taken at conclusion of an investigation that has established how these vectors, for agree on these common tariff practices, have carried out well 541 meetings between December 2003 and December 2018.

The fine will have to be paid by 12 South Korean companies and 11 ester. The sanctioned domestic carriers are Korea Shipping Co., Namseong Shipping Co., Dong Young Shipping Co., Dongjin Shipping, Pan Continental Shipping Co., SM Merchant Marine Co., HMM, Sinokor Merchant Marine Co., CK Line, Pan Ocean Co., Heung A Line and Heung-A. The foreign companies fined are the CNC of the French group CMA CGM, the Taiwanese Evergreen Marine Corporation, Wan Hai Lines and Yangming Marine Transport Corporation, the Sealand Maersk Asia Group Danish A.P. Møller-Mærsk, Pacific International Lines of Singapore, the New Golden Sea Shipping (formerly COSCO Container Lines South Asia) of the Chinese group COSCO and the Hong Kong Gold Star Line, Orient Oversees Container Lines, SITC and TS Lines.

The South Korean antitrust authority announced today that these 23 companies have agreed together and in detail different rates of transport, including the lowest level of freight, for a period of 15 years, have agreed to introduce surpluses and decided on their increase and have established together the price of offers aimed at large shippers. Among other things, the KFTC has specified that the companies have imposed sanctions on those among them had violated the agreement.







