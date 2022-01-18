|
|
|
|
January 18, 2022
|
|
- South Korean antitrust fine of $81 million to $23 million
containerized shipping companies
-
- The accusation is that he agreed on the value of the freight rates for
a period of 15 years
-
- South Korea Fair Trade Antitrust Authority
Commission (KFTC) imposed a fine of 96.2 billion won (81
million dollars) to 23 containerized shipping companies
domestic and foreign for agreeing on transport rates
relating to routes between South Korea and Southeast Asia. The
decision to impose the penalty was taken at
conclusion of an investigation that has established how these vectors, for
agree on these common tariff practices, have carried out well
541 meetings between December 2003 and December 2018.
-
- The fine will have to be paid by 12 South Korean companies and
11 ester. The sanctioned domestic carriers are Korea Shipping Co.,
Namseong Shipping Co., Dong Young Shipping Co., Dongjin Shipping,
Pan Continental Shipping Co., SM Merchant Marine Co., HMM, Sinokor
Merchant Marine Co., CK Line, Pan Ocean Co., Heung A Line and Heung-A.
The foreign companies fined are the CNC of the French group CMA CGM,
the Taiwanese Evergreen Marine Corporation, Wan Hai Lines and Yangming
Marine Transport Corporation, the Sealand Maersk Asia Group
Danish A.P. Møller-Mærsk, Pacific International
Lines of Singapore, the New Golden Sea Shipping (formerly COSCO Container
Lines South Asia) of the Chinese group COSCO and the Hong Kong Gold
Star Line, Orient Oversees Container Lines, SITC and TS Lines.
-
- The South Korean antitrust authority announced today that these 23 companies
have agreed together and in detail different rates of
transport, including the lowest level of freight, for a
period of 15 years, have agreed to introduce surpluses and
decided on their increase and have established together the price of
offers aimed at large shippers. Among other things, the KFTC has
specified that the companies have imposed sanctions on those among them
had violated the agreement.
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail