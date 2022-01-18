|
January 18, 2022
|
|
- Getting to Zero Coalition calls for a mix of
policies useful to decarbonize shipping
-
- Significant reduction in fuel costs needed
zero emissions to close the competitiveness gap with
fossil fuels
-
- In order for maritime transport to be decarbonised,
Zero-emission marine fuels must become the source of
energy for ships dominant by 2040, but it is also
there is an urgent need to develop policies that can bridge the gap between
competitiveness between fossil and alternative fuels and
accelerate shipping's progress towards zero emissions. The
underlined today the Getting to Zero Coalition, a partnership between
Global Maritime Forum, the Friends of Ocean Action and World Economic
Forum which is made up of the parts of the maritime industry
interested in making it commercially possible to use vessels in
zero emissions.
-
- The new report "Closing the
Gap" presented today by the coalition, which outlines the measures
which could close the competitiveness gap between the
fossil fuels and alternative fuels with zero emissions
in the maritime transport sector. 'The cost of
zero-emission fuels - explained the administrator
delegate of Maersk Tankers, Christian M. Ingerslev, illustrating a
of the measures proposed in the report - must be considerably
reduced in order to close the competitiveness gap with the
fossil fuels. To bridge this gap we must exploit
the potential of public-private collaboration. What
enterprises - clarified Ingerslev - we must develop and implement
large-scale solutions, while policymakers must
implement the regulations that are likely to render commercially
zero-emission maritime transport as a solution
better by 2030."
-
- According to the report, drafted by UMAS on behalf of Getting to
Zero Coalition, there are many potential policy options for
closing this competitiveness gap and the best way to
supporting the shipping industry in the transition to the
the future with zero emissions would consist of adopting a
measures combining the strengths of different policy options
while mitigating its weaknesses. In particular, a package
could consist of a market-based measure that collects
economic resources to be used fairly to support the
transition and to a direct prescriptive type that sends
an unequivocal signal to the market about the actual transition
towards alternative sustainable fuels. This - he observes
the report - could be usefully complemented by initiatives on
voluntary basis, information programmes and policy measures
national and regional to stimulate investment,
encourage knowledge sharing and support the
capacity building.
-
- The report estimates, among other things, the carbon price
required in case of complete decarbonization of shipping within
2050 or decarbonisation of 50% of the sector within the same
date and it is specified that there is not a big difference in the
average price level between the two scenarios: for the complete
decarbonisation of maritime transport, in fact, would be
required an average carbon price of just under 200
dollars, while in the scenario of a 50% reduction the price
would be only about 10% lower. "The report - has
taken over the CEO of the Global Maritime Forum, Kasper
Søgaard - shows that the introduction of a carbon price
relatively low in the 2020s, to be gradually increased to
about 200 dollars, will allow to decarbonize completely
shipping and creating an industry powered exclusively by sources
of zero net energy consumption by 2050. This level of
carbon price - noted Søgaard - is in
in line with what is estimated, for example, by the International Energy
Agency as needed in all sectors to achieve
objectives of the Paris Agreement, to highlight that
maritime transport is not a unique case.'
-
- Recalling that "this year will be fundamental for the
IMO decisions on climate policy', Alison Shaw,
associate researcher at UCL and co-author of the report, she
concluded by pointing out that the report "shows that it does not exist
a single perfect policy and a successful transition
it will probably depend on a mix of policies capable of
address different aspects of the transition. Taxation on
maritime sector of market-based measures - he specified - is
a relatively unexplored issue. So, first the
managers will be able to overcome this challenge together, the better it will be
for the transition, for the sector and for the environment'.
|
