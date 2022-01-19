



January 19, 2022

Containers have been pairs to 1.287.129 teu (+3.8%)

In 2021 the Moroccan ports managed by the Agence Nationale des Ports (ANP) handled a total of 91 million tons of goods, recording a decrease of -1.6% on the year previous and an increase of +3.5% on the pre-pandemic year of the 2019. The anomaly compared to most other world ports constituted by the decline in volumes compared to the year it has suffered the impact of the health crisis and growth in volume of traffic handled before the pandemic is attributable - explained the Moroccan agency - to the exceptionality of the year 2020 which was characterized by massive imports intended to constitute safe stocks of cereals and of feed for livestock.

In 2021, import traffic alone amounted to 54.8 million tons, with a reduction of -2.3% on 2020 (mainly generated by the decreases of -24.1% of cereal imports, -21.8% of feed and -5.1% of sulphur) and a growth of +2.0% on 2019, while the traffic of exports amounted to 33.1 million tonnes, with a decrease of -1.1% on 2020, and cabotage traffic to 3.1 million tons, with an increase of +6.7% produced mainly from the increase of +13.8% of the coastal traffic of container.

Last year the only total containerized traffic is state equal to 1.287.129 teu for a total of 12,3 million tons handled, with increases of +3.8% and +1.4% on 2020. The only traffic of containers in export is state pairs to 526,922 teu (+1.8%), of which 316,102 teu empty (+1.5%), while the import traffic was 529,667 teu (+2.0%) and that of cabotage of 230,540 teu (+13.9%).

In 2021, the port of Casablanca alone handled 29.0 million of tons of cargoes, with a decrease of -4.3% on the year previous mainly due to the decline in imports of cereals (-21.5%), phosphates (-5.3%) and feed (-18.2%), while the container and sugar trades have marked increases respectively of +4.7% and +12.5% with 1.1 million teu containers handled and 1.5 million tons of sugar.

Traffic in the port of Jorf also fell last year Lasfar, which has enlivened 35,1 million tons (- 5.4%), and in the port of Agadir, which totaled 5.6 million tons (-6.6%), while freight volumes increased in Safi ports (9.8 million tonnes, +12.7%), Laayoune (2.1 million tonnes) tons, +16.5%), Nador (3.9 million tons, +19.8%) and Mohammedia (4.9 million tons, +4.9%).







