January 19, 2022
- In 2021 traffic in Moroccan ports from Agence
Nationale des Ports fell by -1.6%
- Containers have been pairs to 1.287.129 teu (+3.8%)
- In 2021 the Moroccan ports managed by the Agence Nationale des
Ports (ANP) handled a total of 91 million
tons of goods, recording a decrease of -1.6% on the year
previous and an increase of +3.5% on the pre-pandemic year of the
2019. The anomaly compared to most other world ports
constituted by the decline in volumes compared to the year it has suffered
the impact of the health crisis and growth in volume
of traffic handled before the pandemic is attributable -
explained the Moroccan agency - to the exceptionality
of the year 2020 which was characterized by massive
imports intended to constitute safe stocks of cereals and
of feed for livestock.
- In 2021, import traffic alone amounted to
54.8 million tons, with a reduction of -2.3% on 2020
(mainly generated by the decreases of -24.1% of
cereal imports, -21.8% of feed and -5.1% of
sulphur) and a growth of +2.0% on 2019, while the traffic of
exports amounted to 33.1 million tonnes, with
a decrease of -1.1% on 2020, and cabotage traffic to 3.1
million tons, with an increase of +6.7% produced
mainly from the increase of +13.8% of the coastal traffic of
container.
- Last year the only total containerized traffic is
state equal to 1.287.129 teu for a total of 12,3 million
tons handled, with increases of +3.8% and
+1.4% on 2020. The only traffic of containers in export is
state pairs to 526,922 teu (+1.8%), of which 316,102 teu empty (+1.5%),
while the import traffic was 529,667 teu
(+2.0%) and that of cabotage of 230,540 teu (+13.9%).
- In 2021, the port of Casablanca alone handled 29.0 million
of tons of cargoes, with a decrease of -4.3% on the year
previous mainly due to the decline in imports of
cereals (-21.5%), phosphates (-5.3%) and feed (-18.2%), while the
container and sugar trades have marked increases
respectively of +4.7% and +12.5% with 1.1 million teu containers
handled and 1.5 million tons of sugar.
- Traffic in the port of Jorf also fell last year
Lasfar, which has enlivened 35,1 million tons (- 5.4%), and in the
port of Agadir, which totaled 5.6 million tons
(-6.6%), while freight volumes increased in Safi ports
(9.8 million tonnes, +12.7%), Laayoune (2.1 million tonnes)
tons, +16.5%), Nador (3.9 million tons, +19.8%) and
Mohammedia (4.9 million tons, +4.9%).
