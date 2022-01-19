ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
January 19, 2022

Ok of Brussels to the change in the ownership structure of the peel ports port group

New shareholders are GIP, APG and AustralianSuper

The European Commission has authorized the change the ownership structure of the British port group Peel Ports, whose capital is now divided between the English Peel Holdings Group that previously held 50.1%, the US Global Infrastructure Management through its Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) fund, the Dutch APG Asset Management, the Australian AustralianSuper (AS Infra PP) and the German DWS.

GIP, APG and AustralianSuper had struck an agreement to acquire 37.4% of the capital of Peel Port held by the German DWS.



