



January 19, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Ok of Brussels to the change in the ownership structure of the peel ports port group

New shareholders are GIP, APG and AustralianSuper

The European Commission has authorized the change the ownership structure of the British port group Peel Ports, whose capital is now divided between the English Peel Holdings Group that previously held 50.1%, the US Global Infrastructure Management through its Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) fund, the Dutch APG Asset Management, the Australian AustralianSuper (AS Infra PP) and the German DWS.

GIP, APG and AustralianSuper had struck an agreement to acquire 37.4% of the capital of Peel Port held by the German DWS.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec