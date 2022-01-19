|
|
January 19, 2022
|
|
- Ok of Brussels to the change in the ownership structure of the
peel ports port group
-
- New shareholders are GIP, APG and AustralianSuper
-
- The European Commission has authorized the change
the ownership structure of the British port group Peel Ports,
whose capital is now divided between the English Peel Holdings
Group that previously held 50.1%, the
US Global Infrastructure Management through its
Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) fund, the Dutch APG Asset
Management, the Australian AustralianSuper (AS Infra PP) and the German
DWS.
-
- GIP, APG and AustralianSuper had struck an agreement to
acquire 37.4% of the capital of Peel Port held by the German
DWS.