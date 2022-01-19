ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
January 19, 2022

New GEODIS train service between France and Italy

Connect Noisy-le-Sec to Novara

The GEODIS logistics group has activated a train service between the Paris region and northern Italy connecting Noisy-le-Sec to Novara and provides three rotations a week and an offer of weekly load capacity of 240 load units. Daniele Bernardi, General Manager of the Road Transport Division of GEODIS in Italy, specified that the service "includes a delivery to and from France, for packaged products, those liquids and powders, hazardous materials and even waste. The same load unit - he explained - is used from the sender to the consignee.'



