January 19, 2022
- New GEODIS train service between France and Italy
- Connect Noisy-le-Sec to Novara
- The GEODIS logistics group has activated a train service
between the Paris region and northern Italy connecting Noisy-le-Sec to
Novara and provides three rotations a week and an offer of
weekly load capacity of 240 load units.
Daniele Bernardi, General Manager of the Road Transport Division
of GEODIS in Italy, specified that the service "includes
a delivery to and from France, for packaged products, those
liquids and powders, hazardous materials and even waste.
The same load unit - he explained - is used
from the sender to the consignee.'