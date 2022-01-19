



January 19, 2022

They are aimed at the labor market in the port area and logistic

The National School of Transport and Logistics of La Spezia has published calls for participation in two new courses of vocational training for young people between 18 and 29 years of age, and aimed at the labor market in the port and logistics sector. The first call, opened on 7 January with the deadline for applications for registration next January 28, is for the formation of the professional figure of Shipping Technician. Seats at arrangement are 15. The commitment required is for 300 hours of theoretical lessons at school and 300 hours of internship in the context of work, at the company Sernav. The second call, opened on the 14th January with deadline for the submission of applications for registration next February 4, is for the formation of the professional figure of Logistic Manager. The places available there are 12. The commitment required is for 300 hours of lessons teoriche a scuola e 300 ore di stage in contesto di lavoro, at the companies of the Tarros group.

The two courses are completely free as they fall under the Operational Programme of the Liguria Region (European Social Fund).







