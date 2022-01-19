|
- New free courses of the National School of Transport and
Logistics of La Spezia
-
- They are aimed at the labor market in the port area and
logistic
-
- The National School of Transport and Logistics of La Spezia has
published calls for participation in two new courses of
vocational training for young people between 18 and 29 years of age, and
aimed at the labor market in the port and logistics sector. The
first call, opened on 7 January with the deadline for applications for
registration next January 28, is for the formation of the
professional figure of Shipping Technician. Seats at
arrangement are 15. The commitment required is for 300 hours of
theoretical lessons at school and 300 hours of internship in the context of work,
at the company Sernav. The second call, opened on the 14th
January with deadline for the submission of applications for
registration next February 4, is for the formation of the
professional figure of Logistic Manager. The places available
there are 12. The commitment required is for 300 hours of lessons
teoriche a scuola e 300 ore di stage in contesto di lavoro, at
the companies of the Tarros group.
-
- The two courses are completely free as they fall under the
Operational Programme of the Liguria Region (European Social Fund).
