January 19, 2022
- In the USA, record investment in port infrastructure and
River
- Resources of $14 billion in fiscal year 2022 for
the implementation of 500 projects
- The White House today announced record investments in
U.S. port and river infrastructure with the aim of
strengthen supply chains and strengthen climate resilience.
There will be as many as 14 billion dollars the resources that the U.S. Army Corps
of Engineers will be able, through Bipartisan Infrastructure
Law and other rules, employ for this purpose in fiscal year 2022 for
the implementation of more than 500 projects. Government administration
led by Joe Biden specified that the historic initiative
recognises the vital role of modern and resilient infrastructure
in reducing costs for households and businesses
American.
- The White House has highlighted that, according to the Report Card for
America's Infrastructure Report of 2021 published by American
Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), in 2018 American ports have
supported over 30 million jobs and about 26% of the
gross domestic product of the nation.
