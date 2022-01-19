



January 19, 2022

Resources of $14 billion in fiscal year 2022 for the implementation of 500 projects

The White House today announced record investments in U.S. port and river infrastructure with the aim of strengthen supply chains and strengthen climate resilience. There will be as many as 14 billion dollars the resources that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be able, through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other rules, employ for this purpose in fiscal year 2022 for the implementation of more than 500 projects. Government administration led by Joe Biden specified that the historic initiative recognises the vital role of modern and resilient infrastructure in reducing costs for households and businesses American.

The White House has highlighted that, according to the Report Card for America's Infrastructure Report of 2021 published by American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), in 2018 American ports have supported over 30 million jobs and about 26% of the gross domestic product of the nation.







