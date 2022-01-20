|
|
|
|
January 20, 2022
|
|
- Long Beach Port Closed 2021 with Traffic
record 9.4 million containers
-
- In the second half of the year, however, it was
accused a decrease of -1.1% and in the fourth quarter of the
-4,8%
-
- In 2021 the port of Long Beach has established its own new
historical record of annual container traffic. However during
the year the volumes of containerized cargo handled by the airport
have not recorded a progressive growth: at a first half of the year
which marked an increase of +38.5% compared to the same period
of 2020, in fact, a second half followed
of the year in which the activity suffered a decline in
-1.1% on the second half of 2020 when the
new record for this part of the year.
-
- In 2021 the Californian port has enlivened overall
9.38 million teu, 1.27 million teu more than
to the previous year when the previous record was achieved.
The new historical peak of 2021 has been reached thanks to the
new records of full container flows at disembarkation, which are
pilti a 4,58 million teu (+14.6%), and empty containers, which
amounted to 3.36 million teu (+27.5%). The traffic of
full containers at boarding has instead decreased, for the sixth
consecutive year, and was equal to 1,44 million teu
(-2,6%).
-
- In the second half of 2021 alone, of the 4.63 million teu
moved, the only item on the rise was that of the
empty containers that have totaled 1,68 million teu (+4.8%),
while the full containers at disembarkation and embarkation are lowered
respectively of -3.1% and -7.5% falling to 2.27 million and 868 thousand
teu.
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, the port handled a
total of 2,29 million teu, with a reduction of -4,8% on the
corresponding period of the previous year when it had been
set the record for this part of the year. Both
full containers on disembarkation and embarkation, even results
respectively to 1,11 million teu (- 7.1%) and 346 thousand teu (- 5.0%),
and empty containers, equal to 837 thousand teu (-1.8%).