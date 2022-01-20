



January 20, 2022

In the second half of the year, however, it was accused a decrease of -1.1% and in the fourth quarter of the -4,8%

In 2021 the port of Long Beach has established its own new historical record of annual container traffic. However during the year the volumes of containerized cargo handled by the airport have not recorded a progressive growth: at a first half of the year which marked an increase of +38.5% compared to the same period of 2020, in fact, a second half followed of the year in which the activity suffered a decline in -1.1% on the second half of 2020 when the new record for this part of the year.

In 2021 the Californian port has enlivened overall 9.38 million teu, 1.27 million teu more than to the previous year when the previous record was achieved. The new historical peak of 2021 has been reached thanks to the new records of full container flows at disembarkation, which are pilti a 4,58 million teu (+14.6%), and empty containers, which amounted to 3.36 million teu (+27.5%). The traffic of full containers at boarding has instead decreased, for the sixth consecutive year, and was equal to 1,44 million teu (-2,6%).

In the second half of 2021 alone, of the 4.63 million teu moved, the only item on the rise was that of the empty containers that have totaled 1,68 million teu (+4.8%), while the full containers at disembarkation and embarkation are lowered respectively of -3.1% and -7.5% falling to 2.27 million and 868 thousand teu.

In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, the port handled a total of 2,29 million teu, with a reduction of -4,8% on the corresponding period of the previous year when it had been set the record for this part of the year. Both full containers on disembarkation and embarkation, even results respectively to 1,11 million teu (- 7.1%) and 346 thousand teu (- 5.0%), and empty containers, equal to 837 thousand teu (-1.8%).











