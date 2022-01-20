



January 20, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Kuehne+Nagel activates an indicator on waiting times for container ships at ports

Currently - underlined the company - the problem is about 12 times more severe than normal

The logistics group Kuehne+Nagel has activated, for its customers, an indicator on the waiting times of ships containers to access the ports. The index is defined in a simple but effective way: for a 10,000 container ship teu waiting for 12 days to enter a port, for example, the index is 120,000 teu/days of waiting, while for a 5,000 teu ship that has been waiting for 10 days to enter the same port index is 50,000 teu. Relative to these two examples, the total waiting time is 170,000 teu/day.

The indicator is available for the ports of Prince Rupert, Vancouver/Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles/Long Beach, New York, Savannah, Hong Kong, Shanghai/Ningbo and Rotterdam/Antwerp. Kuehne+Nagel announced that, with regard to these airports, ports, currently the total waiting time is 11.6 million teu/day and remains at a consistently elevated. The company has specified that, as evidence of the current dysfunctions of the global supply chain, in normal times in these ports the days of waiting would be overall less than a million teu. In addition, Kuehne+Nagel pointed out that currently about 80% of the problem is focused on ports Americans.

Justifying the decision to define the new indicator, Otto Schacht, member of the administrative board of Kuehne+Nagel International, explained that "information on the trend provided by the indicator improve the capacity of our clients to predict and plan likely future impacts on their supply chain and to identify the best course of action.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail