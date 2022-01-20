|
- Kuehne+Nagel activates an indicator on waiting times for
container ships at ports
-
- Currently - underlined the company - the problem is
about 12 times more severe than normal
-
- The logistics group Kuehne+Nagel has activated, for its
customers, an indicator on the waiting times of ships
containers to access the ports. The index is defined
in a simple but effective way: for a 10,000 container ship
teu waiting for 12 days to enter a port, for example,
the index is 120,000 teu/days of waiting, while for a
5,000 teu ship that has been waiting for 10 days to enter the same
port index is 50,000 teu. Relative to these two
examples, the total waiting time is 170,000 teu/day.
-
- The indicator is available for the ports of Prince Rupert,
Vancouver/Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles/Long Beach, New York,
Savannah, Hong Kong, Shanghai/Ningbo and Rotterdam/Antwerp.
Kuehne+Nagel announced that, with regard to these airports,
ports, currently the total waiting time is
11.6 million teu/day and remains at a consistently
elevated. The company has specified that, as evidence of the current
dysfunctions of the global supply chain, in normal times in these
ports the days of waiting would be overall less than a
million teu. In addition, Kuehne+Nagel pointed out that currently
about 80% of the problem is focused on ports
Americans.
-
- Justifying the decision to define the new indicator, Otto
Schacht, member of the administrative board of Kuehne+Nagel
International, explained that "information on the trend
provided by the indicator improve the capacity of our
clients to predict and plan likely future impacts on
their supply chain and to identify the best course of action.
|
