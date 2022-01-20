|
January 20, 2022
- Last year the Chinese ports have collected a remarkable
amount of new historical records
- Traffic at seaports increased by
+5.2%, with a +4.6% of international goods alone
- Last year, Chinese ports handled traffic
of record goods amounting to 15.54 billion tonnes of cargo,
with an increase of +6.8% on 2020 when the
previous historical peak. In 2021 even the only volumes of traffic
handled by seaports and national inland ports have
marked new historical records having been equal respectively to
9.97 billion tons and 5.57 billion tons, with
growth of +5.2% and +9.9% on 2020 when they were obtained
both previous records.
- In 2021, moreover, both the only volumes of traffic with foreign countries
handled by Chinese ports and those of goods handled in
national scope have reached new historical peaks, surpassing in
both cases those obtained in 2020. Last year the traffic
globally amounted to 4.70 billion
tons (+4.5%), of which 4,19 billion tons handled
from seaports (+4.6%) and 509 million tons from ports
internal (+3.7%). In 2021, national traffic has
attested to 10.85 billion tons (+7.9%), of which 5.78
billion tons enlivened by seaports (+5.6%) and
5.06 billion from inland ports (+10.6%).
- In addition, in the second half of 2021 alone, Chinese ports
have set the new historical record of half-yearly traffic of the
goods with 7.90 billion tons handled, with an increase in
+1.3% on the second half of 2020 when it was established
the previous record. New half-year record that is such
also both for seaports only, and in the period
July-December 2021 handled 5.01 billion tons
of goods (+0.6%), both for inland ports that have enlivened 2.89
billion tons (+2.7%). It does not constitute, however, a new
record traffic of international goods handled by ports
Chinese in the second half of 2021 (the record was
marked in the first half of the year) which amounted to 2.34
billion tons (+0.2%), of which 2.09 billion tons
of cargoes enlivened by seaports (+1.0%) and 248 million of
tons from inland ports (-6.1%). In the second half of the
2021, on the other hand, domestic goods recorded the new record
semi-annual with 5.56 billion tons (+1.8%), with new records
both of the volumes handled by the seaports and by the inlands
port, pairs respectively to 2,92 billion tons (+0.3%) and
2.64 billion tons (+3.6%).
- In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, Chinese ports have
handled 4.00 billion tons of goods, volume that
represents an increase of +1.3% on the corresponding period of 2020
and the new record for this period of the year, of which 2.51 billion
of tons of international goods (+2.1%) and 1,48 billion of
international goods (+0.1%), the latter volume constituting the
new absolute quarterly record for this traffic flow.
- In the whole of 2021, Chinese ports have also marked the new
historical record of annual container traffic that was
pari a 282,7 milioni di teu (+7.0%), with new records of both the
containerized traffic handled by seaports that has
totaled 249,3 million teu (+6.4%) both of the traffic of the
container handled by the inland ports which was equal to
33.4 million teu (+11.3%).
- In 2021 the Chinese ports to have enlivened the largest volume of
Total freight traffic was Ningbo-Zhoushan with 1.22
billion tons (+4.4%), Tanghan with 722.4 million
tons (+2.8%), Shanghai with 698.3 million tons
(+7.3%), Qingdao with 630.3 million tons (+4.3%), Guangzhou
with 623,7 million tons (+1.8%), Rizhao with 541,2 million
tons (+9.1%), Tianjin with 529,5 million tons (+5.3%)
and Yantai with 423.4 million tons (+6.0%).
- With regard only to the container traffic handled, the
last year, the largest flows of containerized traffic are
states enlivened by the ports of Shanghai with 47.0 million teu
(+8.1%), Ningbo-Zhoushan with 31.1 million teu (+8.2%), Shenzhen
with 28.8 million teu (+8.4%), Guangzhou with 24.2 million teu
(+4.4%), Qingdao with 23.7 million teu (+7.7%), Tianjin with 20.3
million teu (+10.5%) and Xiamen with 12.0 million teu (+5.6%).