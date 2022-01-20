



January 20, 2022

Original news Last year the Chinese ports have collected a remarkable amount of new historical records

Traffic at seaports increased by +5.2%, with a +4.6% of international goods alone

Last year, Chinese ports handled traffic of record goods amounting to 15.54 billion tonnes of cargo, with an increase of +6.8% on 2020 when the previous historical peak. In 2021 even the only volumes of traffic handled by seaports and national inland ports have marked new historical records having been equal respectively to 9.97 billion tons and 5.57 billion tons, with growth of +5.2% and +9.9% on 2020 when they were obtained both previous records.

In 2021, moreover, both the only volumes of traffic with foreign countries handled by Chinese ports and those of goods handled in national scope have reached new historical peaks, surpassing in both cases those obtained in 2020. Last year the traffic globally amounted to 4.70 billion tons (+4.5%), of which 4,19 billion tons handled from seaports (+4.6%) and 509 million tons from ports internal (+3.7%). In 2021, national traffic has attested to 10.85 billion tons (+7.9%), of which 5.78 billion tons enlivened by seaports (+5.6%) and 5.06 billion from inland ports (+10.6%).

In addition, in the second half of 2021 alone, Chinese ports have set the new historical record of half-yearly traffic of the goods with 7.90 billion tons handled, with an increase in +1.3% on the second half of 2020 when it was established the previous record. New half-year record that is such also both for seaports only, and in the period July-December 2021 handled 5.01 billion tons of goods (+0.6%), both for inland ports that have enlivened 2.89 billion tons (+2.7%). It does not constitute, however, a new record traffic of international goods handled by ports Chinese in the second half of 2021 (the record was marked in the first half of the year) which amounted to 2.34 billion tons (+0.2%), of which 2.09 billion tons of cargoes enlivened by seaports (+1.0%) and 248 million of tons from inland ports (-6.1%). In the second half of the 2021, on the other hand, domestic goods recorded the new record semi-annual with 5.56 billion tons (+1.8%), with new records both of the volumes handled by the seaports and by the inlands port, pairs respectively to 2,92 billion tons (+0.3%) and 2.64 billion tons (+3.6%).

In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, Chinese ports have handled 4.00 billion tons of goods, volume that represents an increase of +1.3% on the corresponding period of 2020 and the new record for this period of the year, of which 2.51 billion of tons of international goods (+2.1%) and 1,48 billion of international goods (+0.1%), the latter volume constituting the new absolute quarterly record for this traffic flow.

In the whole of 2021, Chinese ports have also marked the new historical record of annual container traffic that was pari a 282,7 milioni di teu (+7.0%), with new records of both the containerized traffic handled by seaports that has totaled 249,3 million teu (+6.4%) both of the traffic of the container handled by the inland ports which was equal to 33.4 million teu (+11.3%).

In 2021 the Chinese ports to have enlivened the largest volume of Total freight traffic was Ningbo-Zhoushan with 1.22 billion tons (+4.4%), Tanghan with 722.4 million tons (+2.8%), Shanghai with 698.3 million tons (+7.3%), Qingdao with 630.3 million tons (+4.3%), Guangzhou with 623,7 million tons (+1.8%), Rizhao with 541,2 million tons (+9.1%), Tianjin with 529,5 million tons (+5.3%) and Yantai with 423.4 million tons (+6.0%).

With regard only to the container traffic handled, the last year, the largest flows of containerized traffic are states enlivened by the ports of Shanghai with 47.0 million teu (+8.1%), Ningbo-Zhoushan with 31.1 million teu (+8.2%), Shenzhen with 28.8 million teu (+8.4%), Guangzhou with 24.2 million teu (+4.4%), Qingdao with 23.7 million teu (+7.7%), Tianjin with 20.3 million teu (+10.5%) and Xiamen with 12.0 million teu (+5.6%).











