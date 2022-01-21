



January 21, 2022

Original news Last year the port of Los Angeles enlivened a record traffic of 10.7 million containers

Increase of +13% on 2020

Yesterday the port authority of Los Angeles announced that the port Californian closed 2021 with record container traffic equal to about 10,7 million teu, with a progression of +13% on the previous year. Announcing the new historical peak, the Executive Director of the Authority, Gene Seroka, welcomed with satisfaction with the planning of significant economic resources for total of 19.3 billion dollars for the enhancement of infrastructure by federal government administrations and state: "this level of funding - he noted - it represents a great opportunity for ports. In addition to improvements in the freight transport system - underlined - much-needed digital infrastructures will be financed, and cyber security'.







