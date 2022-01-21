|
|
January 21, 2022
|
|
- Last year the port of Los Angeles enlivened a
record traffic of 10.7 million containers
-
- Increase of +13% on 2020
-
- Yesterday the port authority of Los Angeles announced that the port
Californian closed 2021 with record container traffic
equal to about 10,7 million teu, with a progression of +13%
on the previous year. Announcing the new historical peak, the
Executive Director of the Authority, Gene Seroka, welcomed with
satisfaction with the planning of significant economic resources for
total of 19.3 billion dollars for the enhancement of
infrastructure by federal government administrations and
state: "this level of funding - he noted -
it represents a great opportunity for ports. In addition to
improvements in the freight transport system - underlined
- much-needed digital infrastructures will be financed, and
cyber security'.
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail