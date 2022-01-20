|
|
January 20, 2022
|
|
- Moby announces that the new continuity plan has
received the prior consent of the main financial creditors
-
- It was filed yesterday at the Court of Milan
-
- Today the shipping company Moby has announced that the company
and its subsidiary CIN filed yesterday with the Court
of Milan a new continuity plan that provides
significantly higher creditor recovery rates
compared to the previous plan filed by Moby last March 29.
In addition, the company has specified that "the new plan has
received the prior consent of the main financial creditors
of the group, such as the bondholders gathered in the Ad Hoc Group and
all financial institutions'.
- The company also pointed out that Moby and CIN "have
taken this further important step towards a continuous
industrial revival following the significant reversal of
trend that has seen the company overcome the difficulties of the
pandemic and repositioning itself as a leader on markets and routes
maritime reference'.
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail