



January 20, 2022

It was filed yesterday at the Court of Milan

Today the shipping company Moby has announced that the company and its subsidiary CIN filed yesterday with the Court of Milan a new continuity plan that provides significantly higher creditor recovery rates compared to the previous plan filed by Moby last March 29. In addition, the company has specified that "the new plan has received the prior consent of the main financial creditors of the group, such as the bondholders gathered in the Ad Hoc Group and all financial institutions'.



The company also pointed out that Moby and CIN "have taken this further important step towards a continuous industrial revival following the significant reversal of trend that has seen the company overcome the difficulties of the pandemic and repositioning itself as a leader on markets and routes maritime reference'.







