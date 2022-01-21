ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
UNIPORT Webinar on PNRR and Port Resources

It is scheduled for February 4

Next February 4 at 14.30 UNIPORT, the association representing companies operating in the port area, will a webinar on the Zoom platform entitled "Marshall Plan" of ports and the modalities of implementation" during the which will be deepened the theme of port investments provided for in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and their methods of implementation.

The program of work, coordinated by the director of UNIPORT, Giuseppe Rizzi, includes the interventions of: Federico Barbera (uniport president), Giuseppe Catalano (coordinator of the Technical Mission Structure of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility), Maria Teresa Di Matteo (Director General - Supervision Port System Authority, the maritime and inland waterway transport of the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility), Christian Colaneri (commercial director of Rete Ferroviaria Italiana), Andrea Giuricin (Transport Economist CESISP - UNIMIB and CEO TRA consulting), Edoardo Zanchini (vice president of Legambiente), Rodolfo Giampieri (president of Assoporti) and Stefano Messina (president of Tasters).

