|
|
|
|
January 21, 2022
|
|
- UNIPORT Webinar on PNRR and Port Resources
-
- It is scheduled for February 4
-
- Next February 4 at 14.30 UNIPORT, the association
representing companies operating in the port area, will
a webinar on the Zoom platform entitled "Marshall Plan"
of ports and the modalities of implementation" during the
which will be deepened the theme of port investments
provided for in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and their
methods of implementation.
-
- The program of work, coordinated by the director of UNIPORT,
Giuseppe Rizzi, includes the interventions of: Federico Barbera
(uniport president), Giuseppe Catalano (coordinator of the
Technical Mission Structure of the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Sustainable Mobility), Maria Teresa Di Matteo (Director
General - Supervision Port System Authority, the
maritime and inland waterway transport of the Ministry of
Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility), Christian Colaneri
(commercial director of Rete Ferroviaria Italiana), Andrea Giuricin
(Transport Economist CESISP - UNIMIB and CEO TRA consulting), Edoardo
Zanchini (vice president of Legambiente), Rodolfo Giampieri
(president of Assoporti) and Stefano Messina (president of
Tasters).
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail