January 24, 2022
- In the fourth quarter of 2021 the containers transported by the
OOCL fleet fell by -16.9% while revenues increased
by +101.4%
- Historical record of quarterly turnover with 4.88
billions of dollars
- Despite the marked decrease of -16.9% in the volumes of
containerized cargo transported by the fleet in the fourth
quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, when
moreover, the historical quarterly record was recorded with 2.22
millions of containers, in the period October-December of last
year, thanks to the continuation of the significant increase in the value of freight,
the revenues generated by the transport activity of the
container ship of the Chinese Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL)
reached an all-time high of €4.88 billion
of dollars, with an increase of +101.4% on the last quarter of the
2020, while the volumes of container cargoes transported by ships
of the company in the fourth quarter of 2021 stopped at 1.85
millions of teu.
- In the period October-December of last year the ships used
from OOCL on the transpacific routes transported 479 thousand teu
(-24.9%), which generated revenues of 1.76%
billion dollars (+77.0%). The container ships used on the
Asia-Europe routes have transported 418 thousand teu (- 2.6%) producing
revenues of 1.47 billion dollars (+208.7%). Services
the company's liners carried 112 thousand teu
(-25.0%) and in this market revenues amounted to 300.4%
million dollars (+92.2%). Intra-Asian services and with
Australasia transported 840 thousand teu (-16.6%) generating
revenues of 1.35 billion dollars (+69.4%).
- In the whole of 2021 the revenues produced by the activity of the
OOCL's fleet reached a record value of 15.68 billion
of dollars, with a growth of +110.2% on the previous year, peak
historical that is such also in relation to the volume of business
registered in every single market: last year, in fact, the
revenues generated from transpacific services amounted to 3.00
billions of dollars (+85.3%), those generated by services
Asia-Europe at 4.67 billion dollars (+204.2%), revenues produced
from transatlantic services to 987.2 million dollars (+65.4%) and
revenues from intra-Asian services and with Australasia in
4.46 billion dollars (+91.7%).
- Also the volumes of containerized cargoes transported by OOCL
in the whole of 2021 they marked a new historical annual record
having been equal to 7,59 million teu (+1.7%), record that is
has been achieved thanks to the new historical peaks of traffic of the
container handled on asia-europe routes and on those
intra-Asian and with Australasia that are piled up
respectively to 1,64 million teu (+9.8%) and 3,39 million teu
(+4.3%), while volumes transported on transpacific routes and
transatlantic, with respectively 2.07 million and 478 thousand teu,
decreased by -4.3% and -12.1% on 2020 when it was obtained
the historical annual record for these markets.
