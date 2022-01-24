



January 24, 2022

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the fourth quarter of 2021 the containers transported by the OOCL fleet fell by -16.9% while revenues increased by +101.4%

Historical record of quarterly turnover with 4.88 billions of dollars

Despite the marked decrease of -16.9% in the volumes of containerized cargo transported by the fleet in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, when moreover, the historical quarterly record was recorded with 2.22 millions of containers, in the period October-December of last year, thanks to the continuation of the significant increase in the value of freight, the revenues generated by the transport activity of the container ship of the Chinese Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) reached an all-time high of €4.88 billion of dollars, with an increase of +101.4% on the last quarter of the 2020, while the volumes of container cargoes transported by ships of the company in the fourth quarter of 2021 stopped at 1.85 millions of teu.

In the period October-December of last year the ships used from OOCL on the transpacific routes transported 479 thousand teu (-24.9%), which generated revenues of 1.76% billion dollars (+77.0%). The container ships used on the Asia-Europe routes have transported 418 thousand teu (- 2.6%) producing revenues of 1.47 billion dollars (+208.7%). Services the company's liners carried 112 thousand teu (-25.0%) and in this market revenues amounted to 300.4% million dollars (+92.2%). Intra-Asian services and with Australasia transported 840 thousand teu (-16.6%) generating revenues of 1.35 billion dollars (+69.4%).

In the whole of 2021 the revenues produced by the activity of the OOCL's fleet reached a record value of 15.68 billion of dollars, with a growth of +110.2% on the previous year, peak historical that is such also in relation to the volume of business registered in every single market: last year, in fact, the revenues generated from transpacific services amounted to 3.00 billions of dollars (+85.3%), those generated by services Asia-Europe at 4.67 billion dollars (+204.2%), revenues produced from transatlantic services to 987.2 million dollars (+65.4%) and revenues from intra-Asian services and with Australasia in 4.46 billion dollars (+91.7%).

Also the volumes of containerized cargoes transported by OOCL in the whole of 2021 they marked a new historical annual record having been equal to 7,59 million teu (+1.7%), record that is has been achieved thanks to the new historical peaks of traffic of the container handled on asia-europe routes and on those intra-Asian and with Australasia that are piled up respectively to 1,64 million teu (+9.8%) and 3,39 million teu (+4.3%), while volumes transported on transpacific routes and transatlantic, with respectively 2.07 million and 478 thousand teu, decreased by -4.3% and -12.1% on 2020 when it was obtained the historical annual record for these markets.











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec