



January 24, 2022

Required an exclusivity period of 90 working days

The shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has announced that today it has manifested to the Italian Government its interest in acquiring a majority stake in ITA Airways, the airline entirely owned by the Ministry of the Economy and Finance which since last autumn has been took over the activity of the former flag carrier Alitalia. MSC explained that the aim of the initiative is to create a partnership with the Italian government and the company Lufthansa as an industrial partner of the project, German company - specified the shipowning group - which has already demonstrated its interest in taking part in the initiative.

The shipping company also specified that msc's interest derives from the possibility of activating positive synergies for both companies in both the cargo and passenger sectors in to which the group is a global leader" and that "MSC and Lufthansa, following today's expression of interest, require an exclusivity period of 90 working days and subject to regulatory approvals and due diligence'.







