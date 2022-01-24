|
January 24, 2022
- MSC and Lufthansa propose to acquire a stake
majority in ITA Airways
- Required an exclusivity period of 90 working days
- The shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has
announced that today it has manifested to the Italian Government its
interest in acquiring a majority stake in ITA Airways, the
airline entirely owned by the Ministry
of the Economy and Finance which since last autumn has been
took over the activity of the former flag carrier
Alitalia. MSC explained that the aim of the initiative is
to create a partnership with the Italian government and the company
Lufthansa as an industrial partner of the project, German company -
specified the shipowning group - which has already demonstrated
its interest in taking part in the initiative.
- The shipping company also specified that msc's interest
derives from the possibility of activating positive synergies for
both companies in both the cargo and passenger sectors in
to which the group is a global leader" and that "MSC
and Lufthansa, following today's expression of interest,
require an exclusivity period of 90 working days and
subject to regulatory approvals and due diligence'.
