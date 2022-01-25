



January 25, 2022

Slight growth in container cargo volumes transported from the fleet

The Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. provides to close the 2021 annual financial year with a profit for record shareholders of 89.28 billion yuan (14.1 billion dollars), with an exceptional increase of +799.3% compared to 9.93 billions of yuan in the previous year. Growth without profit precedents matched by a modest rise in volume of containerized cargoes transported by the fleet of the group that in 2021 COSCO believes stood at about 26.91 million teu, share that represents an increase of +2.2% on the previous year and still constitutes the new historical record annual.

In addition, COSCO expects EBIT to be around 2021 131.52 billion yuan, with an increase of +629.4% on the year previous.









