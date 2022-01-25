|
- COSCO also expects to close 2021 with a profit
astronomical
-
- Slight growth in container cargo volumes transported
from the fleet
-
- The Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. provides
to close the 2021 annual financial year with a profit for
record shareholders of 89.28 billion yuan (14.1 billion
dollars), with an exceptional increase of +799.3% compared to 9.93
billions of yuan in the previous year. Growth without
profit precedents matched by a modest rise in
volume of containerized cargoes transported by the fleet of the
group that in 2021 COSCO believes stood at about 26.91
million teu, share that represents an increase of +2.2%
on the previous year and still constitutes the new historical record
annual.
-
- In addition, COSCO expects EBIT to be around 2021
131.52 billion yuan, with an increase of +629.4% on the year
previous.
