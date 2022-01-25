|
- Last year the traffic of goods in the port system
of the Southern Adriatic grew by +3.0%
-
- In Bari recorded a rise of +6.7%, in Brindisi a decrease of
-1,5%
-
- In 2021 ports of Bari, Barletta, Brindisi, Manfredonia and
Monopolies managed by the Port System Authority of the Sea
Southern Adriatic handled 16.82 million tons
of goods, with a growth of +3.0% compared to 16.33 million
tons in 2020, the latter volume recalculated by the institution
port following the adoption of the new GAIA technological system,
the Port Community System multiport realized as a tool of
support for the activities of the Apulian port system.
-
- Relative to the port of Bari alone, last year the traffic
overall enlivened by the airport has reached the record share of
7.30 million tons (+6.7%), of which 5.43 million
tons of miscellaneous goods (+16.3%) - including 4.66 million
tons of rolling stock (+14.0%), 752 thousand tons of goods in
container (+34.6%) and 10 thousand tons of other cargoes (-36.8%) - and
1.88 million tons of solid bulk (-13.%).
-
- In 2021 the port of Brindisi handled 7.63 million
tons of goods (-1.5%), of which 3.40 million tons of
miscellaneous goods (+6.1%) - almost all rolling stock (3.39
million tons, +7.3%) -, 2.20 million tons of
solid bulk (-7.9%) and 2.02 million tons of bulk
liquid (-5.7%).
-
- Last year the port of Barletta handled 728 thousand
tons of cargoes (+1.4%), the port of Manfredonia 638 thousand
tons (+3.3%) and the port of Monopoli 521 thousand tons
(+26,7%).
