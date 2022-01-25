



January 25, 2022

In 2021 ports of Bari, Barletta, Brindisi, Manfredonia and Monopolies managed by the Port System Authority of the Sea Southern Adriatic handled 16.82 million tons of goods, with a growth of +3.0% compared to 16.33 million tons in 2020, the latter volume recalculated by the institution port following the adoption of the new GAIA technological system, the Port Community System multiport realized as a tool of support for the activities of the Apulian port system.

Relative to the port of Bari alone, last year the traffic overall enlivened by the airport has reached the record share of 7.30 million tons (+6.7%), of which 5.43 million tons of miscellaneous goods (+16.3%) - including 4.66 million tons of rolling stock (+14.0%), 752 thousand tons of goods in container (+34.6%) and 10 thousand tons of other cargoes (-36.8%) - and 1.88 million tons of solid bulk (-13.%).

In 2021 the port of Brindisi handled 7.63 million tons of goods (-1.5%), of which 3.40 million tons of miscellaneous goods (+6.1%) - almost all rolling stock (3.39 million tons, +7.3%) -, 2.20 million tons of solid bulk (-7.9%) and 2.02 million tons of bulk liquid (-5.7%).

Last year the port of Barletta handled 728 thousand tons of cargoes (+1.4%), the port of Manfredonia 638 thousand tons (+3.3%) and the port of Monopoli 521 thousand tons (+26,7%).







