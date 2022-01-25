



January 25, 2022

Philis: represents a substantial step forward

If for the World Shipping Council, the association it represents the world's leading shipping companies operating in the container segment, the revision proposal under consideration by the European Parliament of the EU ETS, the European Trading System of greenhouse gas emission allowances, includes several amendments which would undermine the possibility of giving a global response to the reduction of shipping emissions ( of 24 January 2022), different, at least in part, is the opinion of the European Shipowners' Association, to which they belong 19 shipowners' organizations of the European Union and that of the Norway, organizations that include several leading companies shipowners also associated with the WSC. The European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) has in fact expressed full support for the proposal for a revision of the EU ETS, presented by the Chief Negotiator of the European Parliament Peter Liese.

In particular, ECSA welcomes the fact that the proposal presented by Liese introduces the obligation of a binding clause in contractual agreements between shipowners and operators commercial on the basis of which the latter pay the costs of the ETS of the European Union. Equally appreciated by the European association is the rapporteur's proposal to set up a sectoral fund and allocate at least to this fund 75% of the revenues generated by the shares of maritime transport. ECSA has therefore called for the introduction of these two refinements. in the revision of the ETS which - in the opinion of the association - it would thus be a good starting point for work future of the European Parliament.

'The introduction of a binding clause in agreements contracts between shipowners and commercial operators - explained the President of the European Shipowners' Association, Philippos Philis - is at the heart of ECSA's position regarding the inclusion of maritime transport in the EU ETS. That will ensure the correct application of the principle "who pollutes pays" and will encourage the adoption of further efficiency measures and cleaner fuels'.

"The fund dedicated to the sector - Philis then specified - it is essential to finance research and development projects and to close the price gap between more fuels clean and conventional fuels. Although the project of relationship needs to be improved with respect to some points and signs the beginning of a long legislative process - underlined the President of ECSA - represents a substantial step forward".







