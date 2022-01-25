|
|
|
|
January 25, 2022
|
|
- ECSA supports the draft report to Parliament
European for the reform of the ETS including shipping
-
- Philis: represents a substantial step forward
-
- If for the World Shipping Council, the association it represents
the world's leading shipping companies operating in the
container segment, the revision proposal under consideration by the
European Parliament of the EU ETS, the European Trading System
of greenhouse gas emission allowances, includes several
amendments which would undermine the possibility of giving a
global response to the reduction of shipping emissions
(
of 24
January 2022), different, at least in part, is the opinion
of the European Shipowners' Association, to which they belong 19
shipowners' organizations of the European Union and that of the
Norway, organizations that include several leading companies
shipowners also associated with the WSC. The European Community Shipowners'
Associations (ECSA) has in fact expressed full support for the
proposal for a revision of the EU ETS, presented by the Chief Negotiator
of the European Parliament Peter Liese.
-
- In particular, ECSA welcomes the fact that the proposal
presented by Liese introduces the obligation of a binding clause
in contractual agreements between shipowners and operators
commercial on the basis of which the latter pay the costs
of the ETS of the European Union. Equally appreciated
by the European association is the rapporteur's proposal to
set up a sectoral fund and allocate at least to this fund
75% of the revenues generated by the shares of maritime transport.
ECSA has therefore called for the introduction of these two refinements.
in the revision of the ETS which - in the opinion of the association -
it would thus be a good starting point for work
future of the European Parliament.
-
- 'The introduction of a binding clause in agreements
contracts between shipowners and commercial operators - explained the
President of the European Shipowners' Association, Philippos
Philis - is at the heart of ECSA's position regarding
the inclusion of maritime transport in the EU ETS. That
will ensure the correct application of the principle "who
pollutes pays" and will encourage the adoption of further
efficiency measures and cleaner fuels'.
-
- "The fund dedicated to the sector - Philis then specified
- it is essential to finance research and development projects
and to close the price gap between more fuels
clean and conventional fuels. Although the project of
relationship needs to be improved with respect to some points and signs
the beginning of a long legislative process - underlined the
President of ECSA - represents a substantial step forward".
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail