



January 25, 2022

Original news Order to the Chinese DSIC for six new container carriers from 16,000 teu

The ships will be 366 meters long and 51 meters wide

The shipbuilding company Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. (DSIC) of China State Shipbuilding Group Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) has announced that it has received a order for the construction of six dual-fuel container ships of the capacity of 16,000 teu. The new ships will be 366 long meters and 51 wide. DSIC specified that the order was issued by a primary European shipowner, a shipowner who according to some observers would be the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) group.









