|
|
January 25, 2022
|
|
- Order to the Chinese DSIC for six new container carriers from
16,000 teu
-
- The ships will be 366 meters long and 51 meters wide
-
- The shipbuilding company Dalian Shipbuilding
Industry Co. (DSIC) of China State Shipbuilding Group
Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) has announced that it has received a
order for the construction of six dual-fuel container ships of the
capacity of 16,000 teu. The new ships will be 366 long
meters and 51 wide. DSIC specified that the order was
issued by a primary European shipowner, a shipowner who according to some
observers would be the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) group.