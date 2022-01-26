ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
January 26, 2022

New China-Korea-Koper service of the NVOCC Volta operator Shipping Services

Three container ships of the capacity of 1,200-2,700 teu

The non vessel operating common carrier Volta Shipping Services of Dubai has activated a service dedicated to imports in Europe connecting China and Korea with the Slovenian port of Koper through - in the westbound relationship alone - the Libyan port of Measured. Three are used in the new MED service container ship with a capacity of 1,200-2,700 teu and the line makes stopovers in Qingdao, Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Nansha, Misrata, Koper.



