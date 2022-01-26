|
January 26, 2022
- New China-Korea-Koper service of the NVOCC Volta operator
Shipping Services
- Three container ships of the capacity of
1,200-2,700 teu
- The non vessel operating common carrier Volta Shipping Services
of Dubai has activated a service dedicated to imports in
Europe connecting China and Korea with the Slovenian port of Koper
through - in the westbound relationship alone - the Libyan port of
Measured. Three are used in the new MED service
container ship with a capacity of 1,200-2,700 teu and the line
makes stopovers in Qingdao, Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Nansha, Misrata,
Koper.