



January 26, 2022

Original news New China-Korea-Koper service of the NVOCC Volta operator Shipping Services

Three container ships of the capacity of 1,200-2,700 teu

The non vessel operating common carrier Volta Shipping Services of Dubai has activated a service dedicated to imports in Europe connecting China and Korea with the Slovenian port of Koper through - in the westbound relationship alone - the Libyan port of Measured. Three are used in the new MED service container ship with a capacity of 1,200-2,700 teu and the line makes stopovers in Qingdao, Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Nansha, Misrata, Koper.









