|
|
January 26, 2022
|
|
- Cooperation Agreement between the Port of Thessaloniki and Suez
Canal Economic Zone
-
- Provides for the increase of the respective activities
through the promotion of maritime traffic through the canal
of Suez
-
- The Port Authority of Thessaloniki and the Suez Canal Economic
Zones have initialled a cooperation agreement with the aim of
increase their respective activities through promotion
of maritime traffic between Asia and Europe through the
Suez. The Suez Canal Economic Zone was created as a result
of the expansion of the Egyptian canal in 2016 with the aim of
develop an industrial corridor of 461 square kilometers,
including the six Egyptian ports of Port Said West, Port Said East,
Al Adabiya, Al Arish, Sokhna and Al Tor, making it a commercial hub
international.
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail