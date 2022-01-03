



January 26, 2022

Original news Cooperation Agreement between the Port of Thessaloniki and Suez Canal Economic Zone

Provides for the increase of the respective activities through the promotion of maritime traffic through the canal of Suez

The Port Authority of Thessaloniki and the Suez Canal Economic Zones have initialled a cooperation agreement with the aim of increase their respective activities through promotion of maritime traffic between Asia and Europe through the Suez. The Suez Canal Economic Zone was created as a result of the expansion of the Egyptian canal in 2016 with the aim of develop an industrial corridor of 461 square kilometers, including the six Egyptian ports of Port Said West, Port Said East, Al Adabiya, Al Arish, Sokhna and Al Tor, making it a commercial hub international.







