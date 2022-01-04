



January 26, 2022

25.1 million and 8.1 million respectively handled tons of cargo

Last year the ports of Augusta and Catania managed by the Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily Orientale recorded an increase of +4.5% and a decrease of -3.1% of the traffic of the goods enlivened compared to 2020 and in the comparison between 2021 data and those of the pre-pandemic year of 2019 there are similar trends with a growth of +2.1% for Augusta and a decrease of -4.6% for Catania.

In 2021 the port of Augsburg handled a total of 25.12 million tons of goods compared to 24.03 million in the year previous. The main traffic flow, that of bulk liquid, is piled to 23,87 million tons (+3.8%), of which 6.04 million tons of crude oil (-2.4%), 16.21 million tons of refined petroleum products (+5.6%), 844 thousand tons of chemical products (+7.1%) and 774 thousand tons of oil products gaseous, liquefied or compressed or gas natural. Solid bulk amounted to 1.24 million tons (+19.3%), including 678 thousand tons of minerals and building materials (-8.5%), 119 thousand tons of coal and lignite (+189.1%), 126 thousand tons of metallurgical products (-25.7%) and 320 thousand tons of other dry bulk (+254.1%).

The overall increase marked in 2021 by traffic in the port Augusta was generated in the first half of the year, with a first quarter that marked an increase of +6.7% on the corresponding period of 2020 which was followed by an increase in +23.3% in the following quarter, a positive trend that took place reversed in the third and fourth quarters of last year when they are were accused of decreases of -3.4% and -6.0% respectively.

In the whole of 2021 the port of Catania handled 8.06 million of tons compared to 8.32 million in the previous year. The the main commercial segment, that of miscellaneous goods, has totaled 7.69 million tons (-3.6%), of which 7.13 million of tons of rolling stock (-3.8%) and 557 thousand tons of cargoes in containers (-1.9%). Solid bulk traffic has attested to 373 thousand tons (+8.9%), of which 195 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+2.6%), 133 thousand tons of cereals (+99.1%), 12 thousand tons of minerals and building materials (-71.3%), 11 thousand tons of chemical products (-23.6%), 5 thousand tons of feed, fodder and oilseeds (-78.3%) and 18 thousand tons of other solid bulk (+88.8%).

In the first and second quarters of 2021 alone, goods in the port of Catania marked increases respectively of the +22.4% and +20.1% on the corresponding periods of the previous year, to followed by a decline of -12.3% in the third quarter and a increase of +5.8% in the fourth.















