



January 27, 2022

Original news Extension to 2055 of the concession to CSP Zeebrugge Terminal

Last year the container traffic in the Belgian terminal was up by +53%

The Port Authority of Zeebrugge has granted the Chinese COSCO Shipping Ports the 15-year extension of the duration of the concession contract for the container terminal operated in the port Belgian by CSP Zebrugge Terminal, a group company Asian terminalist, agreement that will expire in this way 2055. Last year CSP Zeebrugge Terminal handled a containerized traffic equal to about 930 thousand teu, with an increase +53% on the previous year.

COSCO Shipping Ports owns 85.45% of CSP's capital Zeebrugge Terminal, a company that is also owned by the French CMA CGM shipowning group through CMA Terminals which holds 10% of the capital.







