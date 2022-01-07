|
|
January 27, 2022
|
|
- Extension to 2055 of the concession to CSP Zeebrugge
Terminal
-
- Last year the container traffic in the Belgian terminal was
up by +53%
-
- The Port Authority of Zeebrugge has granted the Chinese
COSCO Shipping Ports the 15-year extension of the duration of the
concession contract for the container terminal operated in the port
Belgian by CSP Zebrugge Terminal, a group company
Asian terminalist, agreement that will expire in this way
2055. Last year CSP Zeebrugge Terminal handled a
containerized traffic equal to about 930 thousand teu, with an increase
+53% on the previous year.
-
- COSCO Shipping Ports owns 85.45% of CSP's capital
Zeebrugge Terminal, a company that is also owned
by the French CMA CGM shipowning group through CMA Terminals
which holds 10% of the capital.
|
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail