



January 27, 2022

Original news The final approval of the Document of Strategic Planning of Sicily's Port System Eastern

On Tuesday the Sicilian Region expressed its opinion favorable

The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily Orientale has announced the next final approval of the System Strategic Planning Document. After the opinion favorable of all the municipalities concerned and the adoption by the Management Committee of the Port Authority, Tuesday the Region Siciliana has expressed a favorable opinion and the document starts then towards final approval, having already acquired the positive opinion at the national conference of the AdSP, which will take place after ratification by the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility.

The DPSS is a coordination tool with the purpose of strategic planning, that is, contains the framework of the port system of reference in the socio-economic context national and international, in order to correctly frame the positioning of the infrastructural and logistics offer in the global market landscape.

The AdSP of the Sea of Eastern Sicily has specified that thanks to the System Strategic Planning Document intends reactivate the planning process of the ports of Catania and Augusta that present Port Regulatory Plans considerably dated, dating back to 1978 and 1963 respectively. In addition understanding of the institution with the drafting of the new DPSS is to build new development strategies in collaboration with local stakeholders, i.e. the productive fabric and the logistics and transport operators benefiting from the port network and logistics of Eastern Sicily.

The AdSP explained that it considers it a priority to relaunch its port system operating in the short-medium term (horizon temporal 2030) in a mainly national context, concentrating the main focus on the complementary differentiation of functions of individual ports within the port system. In the medium-long term (time horizon 2050), on the other hand, in an area mainly international, in synergy with the Economic Zone Special and the entities and infrastructures involved in different ways in its Integrated Logistics Area.







