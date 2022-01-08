|
January 27, 2022
- The final approval of the Document of
Strategic Planning of Sicily's Port System
Eastern
- On Tuesday the Sicilian Region expressed its opinion
favorable
- The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily
Orientale has announced the next final approval of the
System Strategic Planning Document. After the opinion
favorable of all the municipalities concerned and the adoption by the
Management Committee of the Port Authority, Tuesday the Region
Siciliana has expressed a favorable opinion and the document starts
then towards final approval, having already acquired
the positive opinion at the national conference of the AdSP, which
will take place after ratification by the Ministry of
Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility.
- The DPSS is a coordination tool with the purpose
of strategic planning, that is, contains the framework of the
port system of reference in the socio-economic context
national and international, in order to correctly frame the
positioning of the infrastructural and logistics offer in the
global market landscape.
- The AdSP of the Sea of Eastern Sicily has specified that thanks
to the System Strategic Planning Document intends
reactivate the planning process of the ports of Catania and
Augusta that present Port Regulatory Plans considerably
dated, dating back to 1978 and 1963 respectively. In addition
understanding of the institution with the drafting of the new DPSS is
to build new development strategies in collaboration
with local stakeholders, i.e. the productive fabric and the
logistics and transport operators benefiting from the
port network and logistics of Eastern Sicily.
- The AdSP explained that it considers it a priority to relaunch its
port system operating in the short-medium term (horizon
temporal 2030) in a mainly national context, concentrating
the main focus on the complementary differentiation of
functions of individual ports within the port system. In the
medium-long term (time horizon 2050), on the other hand, in an area
mainly international, in synergy with the Economic Zone
Special and the entities and infrastructures involved in different ways
in its Integrated Logistics Area.
