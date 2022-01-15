|
|
January 27, 2022
|
|
- Scorpio Tankers sells 14 product carriers for 472 million
Dollars
-
- These are two units Medium Range and 12 Long Range 1
-
- The Monegasque Scorpio Tankers has announced that it has tightened a
agreement to sell 14 tankers, including two product carriers
Medium Range and 12 Product Carrier Long Range 1. MR units
STI Fontvieille and STI Majestic will be sold for,
$23.5 million and $34.9 million respectively, while the
12 LR1 units will be sold for a total of 413.8 million
of dollars, for a total of 472.2 million dollars. Scorpio
Tankers plans to close transitions in the first half
of this year.