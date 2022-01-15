ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
January 27, 2022

Scorpio Tankers sells 14 product carriers for 472 million Dollars

These are two units Medium Range and 12 Long Range 1

The Monegasque Scorpio Tankers has announced that it has tightened a agreement to sell 14 tankers, including two product carriers Medium Range and 12 Product Carrier Long Range 1. MR units STI Fontvieille and STI Majestic will be sold for, $23.5 million and $34.9 million respectively, while the 12 LR1 units will be sold for a total of 413.8 million of dollars, for a total of 472.2 million dollars. Scorpio Tankers plans to close transitions in the first half of this year.



