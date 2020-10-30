|
|
|
|
October 30, 2020
|
|
- In the third quarter, COSCO Shipping's fleet
transported record containerized volumes
-
- OOIL invests $1.1 billion in construction of
seven 23,000 teu
-
- In the third quarter of this year, the container fleet
of the Chinese shipowners' group COSCO Shipping Holdings transported
load volumes of 7.08 million teu, a volume that represents
the new historical record of quarterly containerized traffic
moveded by the group's ships, an increase of +6.6% on the third
quarter of 2019 and a growth of +5.2% on the previous peak
quarterly report established in the period July-September 2018.
-
- The increase was generated by increases in volumes
transported on the main traffic routes. In particular, in the
third quarter of 2020 the Trans-Pacific Partnership services of the Chinese group
transported 1.36 million teu (+9.2%), Asia-Europe services
1.32 million teu (+4.9%), intra-Asian services 2.09 million
(+4.1%), China's national maritime services 1.66 million
teu (+11.7%) and other international maritime services 644,000
(+1.0%).
-
- COSCO Shipping Holdings operates containerised maritime services
through shipping companies COSCO Shipping Lines and Orient
Overseas Container Line (OOCL). In the third quarter of this year, the
second maritime carrier transported 1.95 million teu
(
of the 23rd
October 2020), while COSCO Shipping Lines carried 5.13
million teu (+5.6%), of which 775,000 teu on the routes
(+7.7%), 934,000 teu on Asia-Europe (+4.1%),
1.26 million teu on intra-Asian routes (+1.9%), 1.66
million teu on China's domestic routes (+11.7%) and 502,000 teu
on other international routes (-3.7%).
-
- In the third quarter of this year, COSCO Shipping's revenues
Holdings stood at 43.66 billion yuan (6.5 billion yuan)
dollars), with an increase of +10.5% over the same period of
2019, of which 42.23 billion yuan generated by the
containerised maritime transport (+11.3%). Operating costs are
amounted to 40.70 billion yuan (+4.7%). Operating profit is
3.74 billion yuan (+138.8%), with a contribution from the
energy-contaminated maritime transport activity of 4.15
billion yuan (+89.3%), and net profit was equal to
3.59 billion yuan (+164.9%), of which 3.33 billion generated by the
containerized shipping segment (+312.0%).
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, revenues totalled 117.71
billion yuan, an increase of +5.5% over the period
January-September last year, of which 113.84 billion were produced
the activity of the carrier fleet (+6.5%). Useful
operating income were 6.02 respectively
billion and 5.53 billion yuan, with increases of +45.9% and +57.0%
and with a result of 6.67 billion yuan (+28.1%) and 4.67 billion
(+111.6%) from containerized shipping.
-
- In the first nine months of this year, the group's fleet
transported 18.93 million teu (-0.9%), of which 13.69 million
transported by COSCO Shipping Lines alone (-1.8%).
-
- Meanwhile, its subsidiary Orient Overseas (International) Limited
(OOIL), which is the head of the contaminated services operated by the
OOCL, ordered the construction of seven new container containers from
23,000 for a total investment of 1.10 billion
Dollars. The construction of three ships with a unit value of 157.7
million dollars was commissioned to the shipyard
Chinese Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co. which is for the
50% owned by COSCO Shipping Holdings, while the other
four ships of the same unit value were ordered at the
Chinese shipyard Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., which is
30% of the Chinese shipowners' group. The other main
partner of both shipyards is the Japanese Kawasaki Heavy
Industries (KHI).
|
|