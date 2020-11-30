|
|
|
|
November 30, 2020
|
|
- ESC and CLECAT accuse containerised shipping carriers of
compromising the recovery of the European economy
-
- Choumert: Customers are rightly irritated that
airline companies have taken advantage of the capacity shortage
to increase revenues much more than their costs
-
- European Shippers' Council (ESC) and CLECAT (European Association
for Forwarding, Transport, Logistics and Customs Services),
European associations representing shippers and shippers,
have urged shipping companies operating in the
segment of containerized transport to move to a "new
normality", as - in the opinion of the two
organizations -- the current way of operating these carriers
would cause a slowdown in the recovery of maritime economies
European.
-
- In particular, ESC and CLECAT have urged companies to
change their operational and commercial practices, ensuring
the reliability of the schedules and the quality of the
service according to the contractual terms, in order to ensure the
regular flow of goods and containers, since - they have
specified the two associations -- they still continue to persist the
imbalance of container flow and capacity reduction
line transport in place since the outbreak of the pandemic of
Covid-19. Problems - esc and CLECAT pointed out - that have
had a significant impact on the activity of shippers and
loaders who have done everything possible to ensure fluidity
supply chains that are essential in this crisis phase.
-
- 'The lack of maritime transport capacity and the
lack of containers, partly caused by the blocking of hundreds of
thousands of containers within logistics chains
the ESC President, Denis Choumert, explained that
they cannot on their own explain the inadequacy of line transport.
Customers are rightly irritated by the fact that
line have taken advantage of the lack of capacity to
increase revenues much more than their costs."
-
- Choumert denounced that, "in times of crisis, the
continued unreliability of the service combined with the profits
records of shipping companies is clear symptom of a
seriously disrupted market and shows that companies have
disproportionate increases on spot noli, imposing heavy
the contractual tariffs.'
-
- "Further frustration, " added the President of the
CLECAT, Willem van der Schalk -- comes from the fact that we continue to
be forced to work according to an emergency schedule
to adapt to the companies' very short-term notices
related to the availability of equipment, slots,
containers and countless further nicknames. The costs for the
shipping sector - pointed out van der Schalk - are
from the re-re-reporting of shipments to the
sometimes to the loss of the customer and this simply because
companies do not make the service available.'
-
- ESC and CLECAT then invited shipping companies
'to put an end to the current situation and to return to a
situation in which contractual agreements are respected, given the
which - the two associations pointed out - further delays
in the supply chain could compromise the speed of
recovery of the European economy after the pandemic.'
-
- ESC and CLECAT also pointed out that the
navigation also benefit from special legal protection
guaranteed by the block exemption for maritime consortia of
line, whose validity last spring was
extended for a further four years
(
of the 24th
March 2020), extension - specified the two associations
- which was granted to the dismay of the customers of the services
liner shipping. "The European Commission-
ESC and CLECAT - has repeatedly granted and extended this
exemption from the normal competition rules as it
believes that customers benefit from efficiency gains obtained
through the coordinated management of capacity by
members of a consortium. However, they reiterated the two
associations - at present this is not the case and these privileges
are now disproportionate in that they allow companies to
use tools to manipulate the market.'
-
- Noting that the US Federal Maritime Commission has
increased its control over the activities of the companies
containerised navigation
(
of the 30th
November 2020), ESC and CLECAT expressed concerns about the
about the European Commission's failure to respond to the crisis
and expressed the conviction that a "new
normality" should require the monitoring of
liner maritime transport activities and a new form of
Regulation.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail