



January 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news HHLA completed the acquisition of 50.01% of Piattaforma Logistics Trieste

The Julian terminal will be operated under the designation HHLA PLT Italy

The German terminal group Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) announced that it had completed its acquisition today 50.01% of the new multipurpose terminal Logistics Platform Trieste (PLT) of the port of Trieste ( of the 29th September 2020). The German company specified that, after approval by the Italian Council of Ministers, the fulfilment of further formalities and the green light operations in the Italian terminal should be start next month under the name HHLA PLT Italia.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec