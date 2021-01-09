HHLA completed the acquisition of 50.01% of Piattaforma
Logistics Trieste
The Julian terminal will be operated under the
designation HHLA PLT Italy
The German terminal group Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
(HHLA) announced that it had completed its acquisition today
50.01% of the new multipurpose terminal Logistics Platform
Trieste (PLT) of the port of Trieste
(
of the 29th
September 2020). The German company specified that, after
approval by the Italian Council of Ministers,
the fulfilment of further formalities and the green light
operations in the Italian terminal should be
start next month under the name HHLA PLT Italia.