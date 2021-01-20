|
January 20, 2021
- Through the ZIM IPO it could raise up to 382.4
million dollars
- The expected value of the common shares offered will be
between $16 and $19
- The value of the 15.5 million ordinary shares is expected to
offered by the Israeli shipping company ZIM as part of the
of its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange,
announced in recent days
of the 31st
december 2020), will be between $16 and $19, for a
total offered of $280.0 million and $332.5 million. In addition, ZIM
plans to give IPO subscribers an option,
exerciseable for a period of 30 days, to purchase up to
an additional 2.625 million ordinary shares at the offer price
the initial public. With this option, the overall collection may
to $382.4 million.