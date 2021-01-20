



January 20, 2021

Original news Through the ZIM IPO it could raise up to 382.4 million dollars

The expected value of the common shares offered will be between $16 and $19

The value of the 15.5 million ordinary shares is expected to offered by the Israeli shipping company ZIM as part of the of its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, announced in recent days ( of the 31st december 2020), will be between $16 and $19, for a total offered of $280.0 million and $332.5 million. In addition, ZIM plans to give IPO subscribers an option, exerciseable for a period of 30 days, to purchase up to an additional 2.625 million ordinary shares at the offer price the initial public. With this option, the overall collection may to $382.4 million.









