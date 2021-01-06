|
January 25, 2021
- Wan Hai Lines orders 12 new 3,013 teu container containers
- Order worth $565.2 million to JMU and Nihon
Shipyard
- The considerable strengthening of the fleet of
container container of Wan Hai Lines (WHL). The company of
taiwanese shipping announced today that it has decided to order
at the Japanese shipyard Japan Marine United Corporatione and
nihon shipyard, the new joint venture between JMU itself and
Imabari Shipbuilding
(
of the 7
January 2021), the construction of 12 new
capacity of 3,013 teu. The job has a total value
$565.2 million, for a consideration of $47.1 million
dollars for each ship.
- In addition, WHL announced its decision to also increase the
fleet of containers. In fact, the company has ordered the
China International Marine Containers (CIMC) the supply of
containers for a total of 50,000 teu. The investment has
total value of $141.7 million ($2,835 million)
dollars/teu).