



January 25, 2021

Original news Wan Hai Lines orders 12 new 3,013 teu container containers

Order worth $565.2 million to JMU and Nihon Shipyard

The considerable strengthening of the fleet of container container of Wan Hai Lines (WHL). The company of taiwanese shipping announced today that it has decided to order at the Japanese shipyard Japan Marine United Corporatione and nihon shipyard, the new joint venture between JMU itself and Imabari Shipbuilding ( of the 7 January 2021), the construction of 12 new capacity of 3,013 teu. The job has a total value $565.2 million, for a consideration of $47.1 million dollars for each ship.

In addition, WHL announced its decision to also increase the fleet of containers. In fact, the company has ordered the China International Marine Containers (CIMC) the supply of containers for a total of 50,000 teu. The investment has total value of $141.7 million ($2,835 million) dollars/teu).









