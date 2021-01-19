|
|
|
|
January 26, 2021
|
|
- South Korea's SM Merchant Marine Co. is preparing
an initial public offering
-
- Expected to be listed on the Korean Stock Exchange by the end
of the year
-
- The shipping company SM Merchant Marine Co. (formerly SM Line)
of the South Korean group SM announced the predisposition, with
the assistance of fellow countrywoman NH Investment & Securities Co.,
of an initial public offering with the aim of accessing the
stock market of the Stock Exchange during the second
semester of this year.
-
- By making known the intention to list, the
containerised navigation highlighted the recent remarkable
increase in its performance, also supported by the
collaboration with the 2M alliance made up of the two leaders of the
the Maersk Line and the Mediterranean Shipping Company
(
of the 13th
February 2020). Growth expected to continue
this year, with an annual financial year 2021 for which it is
expected operating profit of 200 billion won (181 million won)
dollars) compared to that of 140 billion won recorded in
2020.
-
- "With the IPO- explained the CEO of SM
Merchant Marine, Kee Hoon Park - we will secure a base for the
growth, we will improve the transparency of management and we will make a
leap forward as a reliable company."
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail