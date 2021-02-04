



February 4, 2021

Original news In the last quarter of 2020 Konecranes recorded record revenues

The value of new orders increased by +7.9%, with an increase of +52.7% in relation to port vehicles

After the decline in the previous two quarters, in the last quarter of 2020, the Finnish company's turnover Konecranes, which produces means of handling loads, has immediately a recovery rising to a record high: in the period, in fact, revenues amounted to 936.8 million euros, with a slight increase of +0.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 when the previous record had been set. EBITDA is amounted to 80.2 million euros (+64.7%), EBIT to 83.0 million euros euro (+26.7%) and net profit of 55.2 million euros (+20.5%).

In the production and marketing segment of means for the port sector, revenues of equal to €355.3 million (+10.9%) and an operating profit of 28.2 million (+16.5%).

In the period October-December last year, the value of new orders acquired by the group stood at 843.3 million euros, with an increase of +7.9% following five quarterly periods of decline. In the area of means for the port sector, the new orders amounted to 403.7 million (+52.7%). Last December 31st, the value of the orderbook of the group was 1.71 billion euros, down -6.0% compared to December 31, 2019, of which 903.2 million for the sector alone ports (-5.9%).

In the whole of 2020, the group's revenues amounted to 3.18 billion euros, with a decrease of -4.4% on the year of which 1.07 billion in the media segment alone ports (-4.5%). EBITDA was €303.8 million (+11.6%), operating profit of 173.8 million euros (+16.9%) with a contribution of 28.1 million from the port vehicles segment (-60,6%). Konecranes ended 2020 with a net profit of 122.9 million euros (+48.4%).

Last year, the Finnish group forfeited new orders for a total of €2.73 billion (-13.9%), of which €994.4 billion million for port resources (-13.3%).

It should be remembered that Konecranes is in the process of merging with fellow countrywoman Cargotec, also a manufacturer of handling of loads ( of the 1st October 2020).









