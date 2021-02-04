|
- In the last quarter of 2020 Konecranes recorded
record revenues
-
- The value of new orders increased by +7.9%, with
an increase of +52.7% in relation to port vehicles
-
- After the decline in the previous two quarters,
in the last quarter of 2020, the Finnish company's turnover
Konecranes, which produces means of handling loads, has
immediately a recovery rising to a record high: in the period,
in fact, revenues amounted to 936.8 million euros, with a
slight increase of +0.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019
when the previous record had been set. EBITDA is
amounted to 80.2 million euros (+64.7%), EBIT to 83.0 million euros
euro (+26.7%) and net profit of 55.2 million euros (+20.5%).
-
- In the production and marketing segment of
means for the port sector, revenues of equal to
€355.3 million (+10.9%) and an operating profit of 28.2 million
(+16.5%).
-
- In the period October-December last year, the value of
new orders acquired by the group stood at 843.3
million euros, with an increase of +7.9% following five
quarterly periods of decline. In the area of means for
the port sector, the new orders amounted to 403.7 million
(+52.7%). Last December 31st, the value of the orderbook of the
group was 1.71 billion euros, down -6.0% compared to
December 31, 2019, of which 903.2 million for the sector alone
ports (-5.9%).
-
- In the whole of 2020, the group's revenues amounted to 3.18
billion euros, with a decrease of -4.4% on the year
of which 1.07 billion in the media segment alone
ports (-4.5%). EBITDA was €303.8 million
(+11.6%), operating profit of 173.8 million euros (+16.9%) with a
contribution of 28.1 million from the port vehicles segment
(-60,6%). Konecranes ended 2020 with a net profit of 122.9
million euros (+48.4%).
-
- Last year, the Finnish group forfeited new orders
for a total of €2.73 billion (-13.9%), of which €994.4 billion
million for port resources (-13.3%).
-
- It should be remembered that Konecranes is in the process of merging
with fellow countrywoman Cargotec, also a manufacturer of
handling of loads
(
of the 1st
October 2020).
