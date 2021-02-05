|
February 5, 2021
- In the last quarter of 2020, freight traffic in the
apulian ports of the Southern Adriatic fell by -11.7%
-
- In the whole year the decline was -9.0%
-
- Last year, freight traffic from ports
Bari, Brindisi, Manfredonia, Barletta and Monopoli is
decreased overall by -9.0% to 14.14
million tonnes compared to 15.54 million tonnes in
2019. The goods alone on disembarkation amounted to 10.30 million
tons (-10.0%) and those on boarding at 3.85 million
tonnes (-5.9%).
-
- The contraction in traffic expected in 2020 was
generated by the reduction in activity in the last three
quarters of the year characterized by the spread of the effects of
covid-19 pandemic on economic activities and
Social. If in the first quarter the volumes moveded had increased
by +10.5%, in the following quarters there were decreases in
-19.8%, -11.2% and -11.7% respectively. In the last quarter
2020, in particular, the five Apulian ports have moved
total of 3.67 million tonnes of cargo compared to 4.16
million in the period October-December of the previous year. Goods
landing was 2.53 million tonnes (-20.1%) and those
1.15 million tonnes (+14.5%).
-
- Throughout 2020, the traffic of various goods moveded by
five ports in Puglia was 5.83 million tonnes,
down by -11.0% on the previous year, of which 5.12%
million tons of rolling stock (-9.7%), 559,000 loads
containerised (-16.7%) totaled with a handling of
container equal to 71,000 teu (-13.9%) and 150,000 tons of other
miscellaneous goods (-26.8%). In the solid bulk sector, traffic is
5.57 million tonnes (-7.8%), including 2.33 million tonnes
tonnes of cereals (+1.1%), 1.42 million tonnes of coal
(-24.4%), 853 thousand tons of minerals, cements and kicks (-0.4%),
392,000 tons of chemicals (+10.7%), 269,000 tons
of foodstuffs, feed and oilseeds (-4.1%), 163 thousand
tonnes of metallurgical products (-15.9%) and 144,000 tons of
other dry bulk (-19.1%). In the liquid bulk sector
2.74 million tonnes (-6.8%) were moveded, of which
1.67 million tonnes of refined petroleum products
(+10.6%), 582,000 tons of gaseous petroleum products,
liquefied or compressed and natural gas (-21.6%), 8 thousand tons of
chemicals (-35.9%) and 479,000 tons of other cargoes
liquids (-29.0%). In the passenger segment, the most affected
from the effects of the health crisis, ferry traffic is
624,000 people (-63.5%) and that of cruises of over
8,000 people (-98.9%).
-
- If the main of the five apulian port ports by volume
brindisi, last year moved 6.73 million tonnes of traffic
(
of the 4th
February 2021), in 2020 the port of Bari moved 5.66
million tonnes, with a decrease of -10.7% on the year
2.15 million tonnes of rolling stock (-4.3%),
50,000 tons of other miscellaneous goods (-58.4%), 2.39 million tonnes of
tonnes of solid bulk (-20.6%) and 2.14 million tons
of liquid bulk (-1.0%).
-
- In the fourth quarter of last year alone, the only port of
Bari handlinged 1.41 million tonnes of goods (-7.8%),
including 943,000 on landing (-8.7%) and 470,000 on boarding (-6.1%).
