



February 5, 2021

Last year, freight traffic from ports Bari, Brindisi, Manfredonia, Barletta and Monopoli is decreased overall by -9.0% to 14.14 million tonnes compared to 15.54 million tonnes in 2019. The goods alone on disembarkation amounted to 10.30 million tons (-10.0%) and those on boarding at 3.85 million tonnes (-5.9%).

The contraction in traffic expected in 2020 was generated by the reduction in activity in the last three quarters of the year characterized by the spread of the effects of covid-19 pandemic on economic activities and Social. If in the first quarter the volumes moveded had increased by +10.5%, in the following quarters there were decreases in -19.8%, -11.2% and -11.7% respectively. In the last quarter 2020, in particular, the five Apulian ports have moved total of 3.67 million tonnes of cargo compared to 4.16 million in the period October-December of the previous year. Goods landing was 2.53 million tonnes (-20.1%) and those 1.15 million tonnes (+14.5%).

Throughout 2020, the traffic of various goods moveded by five ports in Puglia was 5.83 million tonnes, down by -11.0% on the previous year, of which 5.12% million tons of rolling stock (-9.7%), 559,000 loads containerised (-16.7%) totaled with a handling of container equal to 71,000 teu (-13.9%) and 150,000 tons of other miscellaneous goods (-26.8%). In the solid bulk sector, traffic is 5.57 million tonnes (-7.8%), including 2.33 million tonnes tonnes of cereals (+1.1%), 1.42 million tonnes of coal (-24.4%), 853 thousand tons of minerals, cements and kicks (-0.4%), 392,000 tons of chemicals (+10.7%), 269,000 tons of foodstuffs, feed and oilseeds (-4.1%), 163 thousand tonnes of metallurgical products (-15.9%) and 144,000 tons of other dry bulk (-19.1%). In the liquid bulk sector 2.74 million tonnes (-6.8%) were moveded, of which 1.67 million tonnes of refined petroleum products (+10.6%), 582,000 tons of gaseous petroleum products, liquefied or compressed and natural gas (-21.6%), 8 thousand tons of chemicals (-35.9%) and 479,000 tons of other cargoes liquids (-29.0%). In the passenger segment, the most affected from the effects of the health crisis, ferry traffic is 624,000 people (-63.5%) and that of cruises of over 8,000 people (-98.9%).

If the main of the five apulian port ports by volume brindisi, last year moved 6.73 million tonnes of traffic ( of the 4th February 2021), in 2020 the port of Bari moved 5.66 million tonnes, with a decrease of -10.7% on the year 2.15 million tonnes of rolling stock (-4.3%), 50,000 tons of other miscellaneous goods (-58.4%), 2.39 million tonnes of tonnes of solid bulk (-20.6%) and 2.14 million tons of liquid bulk (-1.0%).

In the fourth quarter of last year alone, the only port of Bari handlinged 1.41 million tonnes of goods (-7.8%), including 943,000 on landing (-8.7%) and 470,000 on boarding (-6.1%).











