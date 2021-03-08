|
March 8, 2021
- Seaspan orders six more 15,000 teu carriers
- They will be taken over from the fourth quarter of
2023
- A few days after the issuance of an order for the
construction of four container containers of 12,000 teu and four from
15,000 teu, with option for four more 15,000 teu units
of the 4th
March 2021), Seaspan Corporation today announced that it has
commissioned to a primary shipyard the construction of other
six container ships with a unit capacity of 15,000
teu that will be taken over from the last quarter
2023.
- "Our 31 new buildings recently announced-
underlined the chairman and CEO of Seaspan,
Bing Chen - testify to the trust that our customers
long-term partnerships with us."