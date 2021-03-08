



March 8, 2021

Original news Seaspan orders six more 15,000 teu carriers

They will be taken over from the fourth quarter of 2023

A few days after the issuance of an order for the construction of four container containers of 12,000 teu and four from 15,000 teu, with option for four more 15,000 teu units ( of the 4th March 2021), Seaspan Corporation today announced that it has commissioned to a primary shipyard the construction of other six container ships with a unit capacity of 15,000 teu that will be taken over from the last quarter 2023.

"Our 31 new buildings recently announced- underlined the chairman and CEO of Seaspan, Bing Chen - testify to the trust that our customers long-term partnerships with us."









