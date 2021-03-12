



March 12, 2021

Original news SM Merchant Marine Co. it announces a decided increase of the financial results

Confirmed the previewed initial public offer in the second half of this year

The initial public offer of the SM Merchant Marine Co. in order to approach the quotation own titles to the Korea Stock Exchange it will be launch from the company of navigation in the second half of this year. The president of the group leader Samra Midas (SM), Oh- Hyeon Woo has confirmed, announcing the positive results obtained in recent months from the South Korean containerized company: "even if in the past the market of the shipping has been challenging - it has emphasized - the huge investments that we have realized with the idea to draw opportunity from the crisis is giving theirs yields".

"This Hypo - it has evidenced the managing director of the navigation company, Park Ki-hoon - will be an attended step for SM Merchant Marine to the aim to expand own infuence in the world-wide market of the marine transport and to complete a leap forward".

The leaders of the company have announced that in the 2020 SM Merchant Marine Co. he has recorded revenues pairs to about 1,25 trillions of won (1,1 billion dollars) and an operating profit of about 133,8 billion won, while in single the two first months of the 2021 value of the operating profit of the company he has already exceeded 70% of that obtained last year.

The president of group SM has explained that these results are generated by a optimization of the structure of the costs obtained also thanks to the recent cooperation with the alliance 2M that is constituted by Maerk and MSC, the two companies leader of the containerized marine market ( on 13 February 2020).

