



March 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Tomorrow the Logistic Platform of Trieste will become operating

Previewed the landing place of the ship ro-ro "Ulusoy 14"

The arrival of the first ship to the Logistic Platform of Trieste is previewed in order tomorrow, the new infrastructure of the managed giuliano port from the homonymous society of which recently the terminalista group has become first shareholder German Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) ( of 29 and 29 september 2020). It is in fact in program the landing place of the ship ro-ro Ulusoy 14 of the company of Turkish navigation Ulusoy in the within of the service that connects Trieste to the Turkish port of Cesme with three departures weeklies magazine from both the ports of call.

"It is - the president of the Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Orientale has commented, Zeno D' Augustin - a great satisfaction the arrival of Ulusoy 14, casting out nines of the full operativity of the Logistic Platform and its complete integration with the port. In an historical moment as what we are living, flagellated from the pandemic, the collaboration with international player HHLA is never important how much, not only for the activity of the multipurpose terminal, but for all the harbour system, than from an increase of spaces and of offer of services it cannot that to draw giovamento. This result - it has specified Of Augustin - is also yields behind the scenes of an operating and sinergico job, got ahead in these weeks from several institutions, that I would want sentitamente to thank".