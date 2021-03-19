



March 19, 2021

In the fleet of Azamara the "Azamara Onward" (former "Pacific Princess" has entered)

The crocieristico group Royal Caribbean Cruises has announced today the completion of the cession of the crocieristica company Azamara to the society of private Sycamore equities Partners happened for 201 million dollars ( on 19 January 2021). The cession includes the three ships Azamara Pursuit, Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest of the Azamara, in whose fleet joins a fourth ship now, the Azamara Onward, whose name is announced today by the company that has acquired it 15th March. Draft of the former Pacific Princess of the Princess Cruises, company of the group Carnival Corporation, than currently is moored to the detached mole of the port of Civitavecchia.

The Azamara Onward, constructed in 1999, has a tonnage of 30 thousand tons, is long beyond 180 meters, wide 26 meters and can accommodate more than 800 passengers and 370 members of the crew. Azamara has announced that the ship will be important subordinate works of renewal and will begin own inaugural season in Europe in 2022.