



March 23, 2021

Original news Filt, Fit and Uilt, not to the elimination of the limits to the self-handler in the ports proposed from the Antitrust

The competition between enterprises made cutting on the rights and the salaries and wage of the workers - they have denounced the unions - is an unhealthy competition

Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti have restated their contrarietà to the elimination of the limits to the possibility to carry out activity in self-handler in the ports, that is to the rizzaggio and derizzaggio of means mainly on the ferries ro-pax and the ships ro-ro to work of the edge staff, that it is proposed today by the Guarantor Authority of the Competition and the Market ( on 23 March 2021).

"The modification that suggests the Antitrust to the government - has emphasized the three unions - it would not carry greater development in the ports but greater exploitation. The ports are developed with better and faster terrestrial connections, with infrastructural adaptations for specialized vocation, immaterial investments for more effective connections, with thinner procedures in the controls to the goods. To allegate that obligating the marine staff to the operations of cargo and drainage of the ships it would carry greater development - they have evidenced Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti - means not to know the ports and to choose to be on the part of some enterprises to the detriment of the total system and the workers. The true knot is the strong thrust of these enterprises in wanting to defend own power of market and to favor a wild liberalization of the nautical services technical and the same self-handler rather than to have to entrust the harbour operations, to determined conditions, the subjects characterized from the law".

"The competition between enterprises made cutting on the rights and the salaries and wage of the workers - they have denounced the three labor organizations - is an unhealthy competition, based on the quality of the service offered as instead would not have to be. The Antitrust would have to hold of account when it proposes norms that favor the contractual dumping goods in foreign market and, potentially, the industrial accidents. As unions we ask that everyone face simply its job, for which the job of the harbour ones it is left they, since they have a specific formation and since the industrial accidents in the ports are not a rarity. To once cry the dead on the job per year, 11 October, in the dedicated day, us seems a little oratorical if then they do not follow the facts, that is the real protection of the health and safety of the workers, than is made also respecting the duties of everyone".

"In any case - they have exhorted the three trade-union federations - the Ministry of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility enters the field and it strives for the respect of the law emanating urgently I decree so implementing of the norm as it is opportune to face with the competent ministries the issue of the role of the Authority of the Transports waited for that, more and more often, we assist to debatable pronunciamenti".