



March 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news MSC-Total agreement in order to resupply with GNL the future cruise ships of the company

The understanding previews the supply of about 45.000 tons of which liquified natural gas per year

Crocieristica company MSC Cruises and the oil group Total has tightened an agreement that the supply of about 45.000 tons of which liquified natural gas per year previews for the future ships of the navigation society that they will be fed with GNL. The activities of bunkeraggio in order to resupply with GNL the MSC ships Cruises will happen are in the port of Marseilles, where Total has recently started this type of operations, than in all the ports in which ships MSC will call in the Mediterranean. Total will currently under construction carry out the refueling of ships MSC fed to GNL using the transfer from ship ship, employing its second ship for the GNL bunker ( on 4 December 2019).

"This agreement - it has emphasized Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC executive chairman Cruises - is ulterior and an important step ahead of our distance finalized to the continuous reduction of the environmental impact, of which the GNL it represents a fundamental stage. While we prepare ourselves launch, in 2022, before three cruise ships fed to GNL, the understanding today affords us to assure the refueling for our ships of last generation, the most been left over from the environmental point of view in the Mediterranean".