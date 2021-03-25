



March 25, 2021

Original news Still blocked the marine traffic in the Suez Canal

Shipowner, charter and ship manager of the "Ever Given" have attributed the cause of the silting up of the ship to strong the twenty

Although yesterday the Authority of the Channel has authorized the first convoy of ships in attended to Port Saïd, to the entrance of the water way Egyptian in the Mediterranean, to begin the crosswalk of the channel whose transit from tuesday is interrupted because of the silting up of the great portacontainer Ever Given ( of the 24 and 24 March 2021), today the marine traffic in the channel turns out however still blocked as the operations of restoration of the floatation of the full hand containership has not still had happened. It so continues to grow the number of the ships in attended to feeds south and north of the channel to which those which blocked in the Great Amaro Lake join, as it demonstrates the last survey of VesselFinder.com on the position of the ships in the area.

The operations in order to remove the Ever Given from its current position, to about six miles nautical from the southern entrance of the channel are while resumptions this morning. The company of taiwanese navigation Evergreen Marine Corporation, than work the portacontenitori, has specified that the incident is provoked by twenty to 30 knots that has caused the shunting line from the route, and that this has probably determined the silting up. Evergreen has announced to have sped up the society owner of a shipping company owner of the ship, that she is the Japanese Shoei Kisen Kaisha, to activate itself in order to inquire on the causes of the incident and in order to work with the Suez Canal Authority and the other agencies engaged in the restoration of the water line of the ship.

Confirming the own full engagement in such sense, the Shoei Kisen Kaisha, introducing own excuses for the incident, have specified that it is working with the local authorities and to the society of ship management Bernhard Schulte Ship Management (BSM) in order to resolve the situation that - it has emphasized - "is extremely difficult". Moreover the Japanese society has specified that at the moment they are not had news of the possible pertaining wounding to the crew of the portacontainer neither of the sversamento of hydrocarbons because of the incident.

Also Bernhard Schulte Ship Management has attributed the cause of the silting up of the Ever Given to strong the twenty in the area at the moment of the incident. The society has emphasized that all the 25 members of the crew of the ship do not have damages quickly so as the cargo of the portacontenitori neither sversamenti of polluting substances have happened. Moreover the BSM has evidenced that the first investigations have excluded that the incident can be resulted from mechanical breakdowns or to the engine.