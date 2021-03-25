



March 25, 2021

Original news Evergreen and Yang Ming anticipate turned out quarterly and anniversaries record

Wan Hai Lines emits the first order regarding HHI for five new portacontainer from 13.200 teu

In the last trimester of the 2020 and in the entire exercise anniversary the containerized companies of taiwanesi navigation Evergreen and Yang Ming have recorded turned out financial records hauled mainly from a remarkable acceleration of the performances in last part of the year.

In the period October-December of the 2020 Evergreen USA 2,3 billion dollars have totaled revenues pairs to 64,7 billion dollars of Taiwan (), with an increment of +35.0% on the correspondent period of 2019. Taiwanesi the operating costs instead are diminished of 2.8% coming down to 43,2 billion dollars. The operating profit is piled to 17,7 billion (+1,924, 1%) and the profit clearly to 16,2 billion respect to a net loss of -326,8 million dollars of Taiwan in the fourth trimester of 2019.

In the entire year the 2020 revenues of the Evergreen have been attested to 207,1 billion dollars of Taiwan, with a rise of +8.7% on the exercise anniversary precedence. The operating costs have been pairs to 161,6 billion (- 8.2%), the operating profit to 34,7 billion (+644.2%) and the profit clearly to 28,8 billion dollars of Taiwan respect to a net loss of -223,0 million in 2019.

For Yang Ming the last trimester of the 2020 has shut with revenues pairs to 46,0 billion dollars of Taiwan (+28.1%). Operating profit and economic result clearly have been pairs respective to 14,5 billion and 10,1 billion against results both of sign negative and pairs to -138,3 million and -915,2 million dollars of Taiwan in the period October-December of 2019.

In entire the 2020 revenues of Yang Ming they have turned out pairs to 151,3 billion dollars of Taiwan (+1.4%). Operating and useful profit clearly has totaled 19,5 billion and 12,2 billion dollars of Taiwan regarding sign results both negative and pairs respective to -1,0 billion and -4,0 billion in 2019.

Last year the fleet of portacontenitori of Yang Ming has transported volumes of loaded pairs to 5,07 million teu, with a generated decrease of the -7% on 2019 in the first three trimesters of the year, while in the last trimester of the 2020 volumes pairs to 1,41 million teu (+4% are returned to grow being are).

While the third containerized company taiwanese Wan Hai, than in recent days had preannounced the decision to buy nine portacontenitori new from 13.000 teu ( on 10 March 2021), it has communicated today to have issued an order in confronts of the South Korean shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries for the construction of five portacontainer of the unitary ability to 13.200 teu. The store clerk has a value of USA 562,0 million dollars.





