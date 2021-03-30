



March 30, 2021

The portacontenitori "Ever Given" has been capacity in the Great Amaro Lake

To the dawn today the Authority of the Suez Canal has restarted the marine traffic in the water way Egyptian after to have removed portacontainer the Ever Given of the fleet of the Evergreen Marine Corporation yesterday that a week does so as it had run aground to six miles nautical from the entrance south of the channel. The reopening of the traffic has happened beginning from the group of ships that had remained blocked in the Great Amaro Lake, where yesterday has reached the Ever Given after to be floated ( on 29 March 2021).

The convoy of ships directed towards south that is shared by the main watery basin of the channel, with overhead portacontainer the Ever Excel of the Evergreen and with-ro Jolly Cobalto of Ignazio Messina & C., by now has reached in the Red Sea. Meantime the same feature of the channel is covered by a series of ships that in were attended in the area of anchorage of Port Suez, with overhead portacontainer the Maersk Denver of the Maersk Line.

Currently along feature of the channel between the Great Amaro Lake and entrance north of Port Saïd it is opened to the ships that in were attended in the Mediterranean and this convoy, guided from the portacontenitori Tsingtao Express of the Hapag-Lloyd and HMM Gdansk of the HMM, not for long has entered in the channel and is proceeding towards south.