



March 30, 2021

Original news Seaspan orders to the construction of others six portacontainer from 15.500 teu

Halves 2023 and half 2024 will be taken in delivery between

Seaspan continuous Corporation to increase own fleet of portacontenitori that has a consistency of 160 ships, included 33 in order, adding to the recent order for the construction of six full hand containership from 15.000 teu, emitted at the beginning of the month ( of 8 March 2021), a new order for others six portacontenitori new from the 15.000 teu that they will be taken in delivery between the second half of 2023 and second halves of 2024. The company owner of a shipping company has announced that the six new units will be equipped of scrubber for the discouragement of the emissions and will be mail rental near primary societies of navigation.